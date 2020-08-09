I’m fired. By the President.
Most Daily Journal readers are aware of President Trump’s actions last week, removing two Tennessee Valley Authority directors. The President’s justifications for his action were 1) TVA’s recent use of an external company to fulfill about 20% of TVA’s tech services, which involved some furloughing of TVA employees, and 2) the salary of the TVA Chief Executive Officer (who is hired by and reports to the board of directors), which last year was a whopping $8 million.
The external company TVA used for tech work was contractually required both to use only U.S. workers and to keep all data in the U.S. The company, CGI, based in Canada, is the same one that is or has been used by the U. S. Navy, the Dept. of Homeland Security, and the Dept. of Justice. While no one on the TVA board likes the idea of furloughing TVA workers, the board is obligated to make TVA as beneficial as it possibly can be to all the people in the Valley.
There have been times when TVA has lost sight of this obligation. Ten years ago TVA was very close to its $30 billion debt ceiling and we were discussing the idea of asking Congress to re-open the TVA Act in order to increase its debt capacity. Instead, we determined to operate more efficiently, lowered annual operating costs by $800 million, and reduced debt by over $6 billion.
Although I agree the salary of the CEO Jeff Lyash seems to defy reason (akin to that for football coaches), the base salary is just shy of $1 million annually. The rest is at-risk incentive pay determined by a strict set of markers; still, $8 million puts the executive’s pay in the bottom one-fourth of similar utility companies (My own salary was $45,000 when I began, $55,000 the two years I was chair – about a tenth of the average pay for a similar position in the private sector.)
The President said that, if the board, now entirely Trump appointees, did not immediately lower the CEO salary to below $500,000, he would continue firing directors and replacing them until they did. Finding someone qualified to run TVA, with its complex operations – nuclear plants, river control, environmental stewardship – and 10,000 employees, the sixth largest utility corporation in the country, at that salary will be difficult if not impossible, though I’m sure many friends of friends of the President might apply.
But let’s not kid ourselves. This was a MAGA drama conceived by the President’s team to alter his current political trajectory. His actions upon TVA accompanied his press conference signing an executive order “requiring that only United States citizens and nationals are appointed to competitive service,” with which, as I say, TVA already was in compliance. To my knowledge, the White House never called to ask us for an explanation, and I have to wonder if the President even knows that TVA receives zero federal tax dollars.
I was the sole Democrat, appointed by Obama in 2011 and again in 2015, remaining on the board. Technically, my term expired in May, but, as with all previous directors I’ve worked with in my 9-plus years at TVA, I was expected to serve until the calendar year-end. It’s clear that Republican officials hoped to squeeze a Republican appointee into my slot before the November election, fearing Trump’s loss, and Roger Wicker had recommended my replacement less than 24 hours after I got the boot. So, I get it – politics. But firing the board chair, a Trump appointee, Skip Thompson from Alabama, one of the finest and ablest leaders I have ever worked with, made no sense at all, except in the context of the President’s show.
TVA is in very good condition. Its rates are among the lowest 25 percent in the nation; industrial rates in the lowest 10 percent. It has reduced carbon emissions by 60% since 2005; its reliability rating is gold-standard. TVA has survived much throughout its 86 years. But it has never before been threatened by a President who wishes to micromanage it personally. I’m not sure it can survive that.
I have told concerned friends that my grandfather, David Bishop, was fired as a University of Mississippi English professor by another demagogic and racist politician, Theodore Bilbo, who believed professors were overpaid. (He would later return to UM, where Bishop Hall is named for him.) I feel that I’m upholding a family tradition.