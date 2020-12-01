When Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy” dropped last week on Netflix, I was skeptical of how Hollywood would again portray Appalachia based on the film industry’s dismal performance.
Films like “Deliverance” and “Next of Kin” are so blatantly offensive that it leaves Appalachians a little bit gun shy when it comes to big screen portrayals.
I was also skeptical because I was left dissatisfied after reading J.D. Vance’s book of the same name, his memoir about growing up in Middletown, Ohio, that was riveting and insulting. I am glad that Vance wrote his book and told of his success and how he overcame difficult challenges to succeed. We need stories like that to reinvent a region that has long been misunderstood and caricatured. His story is heroic. I just wish he hadn’t dragged the rest of us down when telling it.
Yes, there are people there just as lazy, misguided and unambitious as those Vance described. But there are also doctors, lawyers, developers, and countless other professional people who overcame circumstances perhaps similar to Vance’s to succeed. Besides that, there are everyday people doing heroic things to get along in the struggle of life.
We can start by understanding social assistance programs better. For example, many people on social assistance have jobs. Perhaps the assistance is financial, perhaps it’s child care, perhaps it’s transportation, perhaps it’s housing. Often, these programs are utilized so someone can have a job. The overwhelming majority of people on social assistance programs are off the programs within five years, which means they are effective and should not be defined solely by the small percentage of people who game the system.
There also has to be a recognition that unemployment in areas that are rural is not high because people are simply lazy for crying out loud. Surely, we’re smart enough as a society to see that housing, transportation, internet access, child care and many other substantial hurdles are factors in Appalachia’s struggle.
That doesn’t mean we don’t have the J.D. Vances of the world who overcome them. What it means is those barriers – which can be found virtually anywhere in Appalachia – are real and that not everyone impacted by them receives an equal distribution of opportunity.
The good thing about Ron Howard’s depiction of Appalachia is that the big screen version of Vance’s story did not have the book’s clear political undertows and could have been told from anywhere in America. And perhaps that was the point, that Appalachia’s story is America’s story in many ways. Perhaps the people who watch “Hillbilly Elegy’”will do the same for the people of Appalachia.