It is no secret that Mississippi prisons are in crisis. Not only does Mississippi have the second highest imprisonment rate in the nation, the conditions in these prisons are so troubling that the Trump administration launched an investigation to determine whether they are in violation of the Constitution’s guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.
Fortunately, a bill, the “Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act” (SB 2795) has made its way to the governor’s desk and can help transform Mississippi’s criminal justice system. In Texas, we faced similar challenges within our corrections system and the lessons learned from our experiences can be a guidepost for our friends in the Magnolia State.
During the 2007 legislative session, Texas policymakers were faced with a crisis: build more prisons to house an additional 17,000 prison beds at a cost of at least $2 billion over the next five years or find a way to safely reduce the corrections population. State leadership decided it was irresponsible to continue blindly spending taxpayer dollars in this manner and we owed it to Texans to follow the evidence and the data to find a more righteous and effective path.
Through deep analysis of our criminal justice system, we found several reasons for the explosive growth in our prison population. One factor was our parole board not adhering to its own guidelines, causing low-risk individuals to sit behind bars when they could have safely been monitored in the community. Ultimately, we invested $241 million in diversion and treatment capacity for those on supervision while the parole board increased approval rates, leading to reduced prison populations and a rise in the amount of people supervised in our communities.
Instead of opening new prisons, Texas has closed 10 facilities since 2007 and has significantly reduced its prison population to the lowest it’s been in the 21st century. More importantly, Texas is safer because of these reforms. Even though there were more people on parole, revocations from parolees back to prison dropped 25% from 2006 to 2008. Fewer people were also committing new crimes while on parole. In 2006 7,647 individuals were sent back to prison for new crimes but by 2008, that number was already down to 5,993.
Similar to Texas, Mississippi has a parole problem, and it’s a significant driver of their prison population. With some of the harshest parole limitations in the United States, two-thirds of people in Mississippi prisons are ineligible to even be considered for parole, let alone being granted this supervised release.
SB 2795 would expand parole eligibility, maintain the parole board’s discretion, require that crime victims are given a chance to provide input to the parole board, and direct the Department of Corrections to create case plans for each incarcerated individual to increase their chances of successful reentry. The bill is anticipated to save the state more than $100 million over the coming years; money that can be wisely invested in recidivism-reducing diversion and treatment programming.
This is exactly the type of evidence-based policy states such as Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, and Utah have implemented, as well as the federal government with passage of the First Step Act during the Trump administration. Mississippi should follow their lead not only because it will make the state safer and save millions of taxpayer dollars, but it’s overwhelmingly popular with voters. A recent survey of likely GOP primary election voters in Mississippi showed that over 66 percent supported expanding parole eligibility, while only 17 percent opposed the idea.
SB 2795 passed both the House and Senate with overwhelming majorities of Republicans and Democrats alike. With a stroke of a pen, Gov. Tate Reeves can uphold the will of the people and the will of the legislature. He won’t be going it alone, though. Take it from Texas and the many other state examples of these policies succeeding in the field. It is time to be smart on crime and soft on taxpayers in Mississippi.