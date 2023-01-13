Last Sunday, Houston Bryan paused after church at All Saints Episcopal Church to tell me about when he and a friend would drive cars down to Florida for sale and catch the Rebel in Mobile, Ala., to return to Tupelo.
The train Houston and his friend would have boarded shows up on the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio schedule as “The Gulf Coast Rebel.” It ran northward from Mobile all the way to St. Louis.
The GM&O Railroad came into being on this route in 1940 through a merger that incorporated the original Mobile & Ohio Railroad, Tupelo’s founding rail line, and the Gulf Mobile & Northern, a company just to the west that ran parallel to the M&O.
The schedule of this Gulf Coast Rebel also shows that the passenger train advertised reclining seats in the coach cars and a lounge dining car. The train also contained five roomettes, three double bedrooms, a compartment sleeping car from Mobile to Chicago, usually known as Train 1. And then, Train 2 had three double bedrooms and a drawing room sleeping car. This train ran from Mobile to St. Louis.
The Gulf Coast Rebel also advertised hostess service.
In the GM&O Historical News published in 2003, J. Parker Lamb wrote about these hostesses. He called them Isaac Tigrett’s ambassadors of goodwill. Tigrett, a native of Jackson, Tenn., served as president of the GM&N from 1920 until its merger, and then he led the GM&O from 1938 until 1952. (An aside, he was the great uncle of Hard Rock Café founder Isaac Tigrett, another native of Jackson, Tenn.).
The development of the hostess service rested in Tigrett’s notion that special treatment would mean more riders on the passenger train. That special treatment meant hostesses. Those women had to be at least 24 years old, college graduates and unmarried.
Two women, one per train, would work each day. The schedules demanded 10 weeks on before having a weeklong break. Holidays provided no respite. Indeed, the railroad usually placed extra hostesses on duty.
Palmer outlined a typical cycle like this: Three round trips between St. Louis and Chicago, beginning with the “Ann Rutledge,” then moving to the “Alton Limited,” and finally, on the “Abe Lincoln.”
After a night’s rest, the hostess would work the southbound line, Palmer explained, with a 4-day trip to Mobile on the “Gulf Coast Rebel,” meaning round trips. When the hostess returned to St. Louis, she had a two-day layover before beginning the cycle over again.
A small 21-page booklet outlined the duties and responsibilities of the hostesses. It began: “The position of Hostess on the Gulf, Mobile and Ohio Railroad is one of dignity and very great importance. The range of her duties is without limit. Her responsibility is extensive.”
Hostesses listed in the GM&O Historical News published in 2003 of those hostesses who served from 1935 until 1957 and from Tupelo include Nena Crenshaw (Gunnels), 1949-1952; Carolyn Moss, 1956; and Sue Thomas, 1956.
Others from the area who served as hostesses included: Merle Blanton, 1948-1951, Houston; June Boren, 1953, New Albany; Carolyn Clements (Harry), 1950s, Pontotoc; Sue Hamm (Bowie), 1947-1950, Booneville; Mary Rowland Lyon, 1950s, Pontotoc; and Catherine Shell (Davis), 1936, Houston.
Boyd Yarbrough, a train enthusiast, remembers June Boren Wildmon, a teacher of his at Tupelo Public Schools. She was an English teacher.
Wildmon, a native of Itawamba County, grew up in Shannon and Verona. She finished high school in Tupelo and was graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tenn. After earning her degree, she took a job as a hostess on the Rebel.
Yet, most people remember her for the June Bug Shop, a clothing store in downtown Tupelo and, like Boyd, students recall her as an instructor in the city schools.
Her husband, Johnny, died in 1981, and Wildmon moved back to Jackson, Tenn., to serve as Union University’s director of women’s housing.
Wildmon passed away in March 2011.
