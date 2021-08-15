This has been an unprecedented start to the school year. The COVID-19 delta variant refuses to release its grip on our lives. To make matters worse, the public sphere is virulent with misinformation from cable news and social media.
The three words that have most defined this pandemic from the beginning for me have been, “I don’t know.”
How can people go on social media and assume they know more than medical experts? I don’t know.
How can people go on social media and malign other people with impunity? I just don’t know.
I also don’t know how we can absolutely eradicate COVID-19. This is particularly frustrating. We all want the one, absolute solution, and there may not be one remedy. COVID-19 is a medical crisis. Medicine exists at the intersection between the science of uncertainty and the art of probability.
Here are some things I do know:
• Lee County is in the top 10 hot spots for positive cases in Mississippi with a test positivity rate of 19.3%.
• As of Aug. 12, TPSD had 60 students who tested positive. That is the highest number since last November and January at the peak of the pandemic.
• On Aug. 12, there were 4,412 new cases in Mississippi. We surpassed all previous highs of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The brave men and women who work in hospitals are once again inundated. The delta variant is getting children sick.
The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends a layered approach to COVID-19 mitigation in K-12 schools, which includes vaccination when able, properly fitted masking, social distancing, frequent sanitization and hand hygiene.
The recommendations of esteemed medical schools and medical experts from the largest rural hospital in the country – our very own North Mississippi Medical Center – all align with the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Mississippi State Department of Health. These are the experts.
We all want to keep schools open every day with few quarantines. Principals, support staff, teachers and students do not enjoy wearing masks, but educators selflessly and bravely go into classrooms every day because they know children need to be in school.
The Board of Trustees and I do not enjoy requiring masks, but they are recommended by AAP, the CDC, NMMC and MSDH as one way we might be able to keep schools open and keep more staff and children safe from COVID-19. There are many immunocompromised teachers, staff and students who deserve to safely attend school.
We simply can’t rely on social media as our medical expert, throw care to the wind and allow COVID-19 to possibly run through schools with reckless abandon. With our large, unvaccinated student population, that might be the surest path to virtual learning.
All any school board has to go by when making very difficult decisions during this pandemic are local, measurable indicators of public health and the recommendations of medical experts. The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees is a strong, unified board that is committed to listening, within reason, to the entire community and doing whatever it can do to keep staff and students safe while keeping schools open.
What has made the beginning of this school year most challenging is how politicized everything has become. I am not a politician or a doctor. I do not know what is needed to remedy our current public sphere that is shaped by human impulse, politics, financial incentives and algorithmic design, nor do I know what is needed to eradicate COVID-19.
However, I sometimes think what might be needed is a giant mirror, so we can pause and look at ourselves to remember we are all a part of the same family. I just don’t know.