Public art can be a powerful tool for building better cities. As we move forward into the “rebuilding stage” of the pandemic, we cannot underestimate the impact the arts can have on everyday issues. Our governments cannot treat arts and culture as an afterthought – the first budget cut and the last investment made. The power of art as it relates to education achievement, creative economy investment, and economic development have to be considered.
The Stanford Social Innovation Review summed this up perfectly when they wrote, “[t]here is no discipline that nurtures and sparks the cognitive ability to imagine, and unleashes creativity and innovation, more than arts and culture. There is no approach that breaks barriers, connects across cultural differences, and engages our shared values more than arts and culture. There is no investment that connects us to each other, moves us to action, and strengthens our ability to make collective choices more than arts and culture.”
Public art has long been recognized as a community asset in Oxford, but because many of its benefits seem intangible, it is often treated as a low priority – even more so during challenging economic times. Yet we have seen in communities across the United States that prioritizing public art can lead to increased levels of community engagement and social cohesion. In a COVID-19 world, the role of public art is more important than ever in many ways.
Public art can encompass a wide range of media, and can be used to communicate powerful messages of hope or reassurance. Oxford leaders embraced the impact public art could have in 2020 by introducing “The Shelter Show” which invited local artists to create works of art that were placed on our public transportation bus stop shelters across town. These art installations promoted hopeful messages thanking our nurses, and encouraging people to “Mask Up!”
Oxford’s first large-scale outdoor mural was painted on the side of Sneed’s Ace Hardware in 2019. Art enhances a city’s identity and diversifies its cultural attractions, and murals do it in an economically viable way. In the era of social media, murals have become destinations where both tourists and locals can celebrate and mark their visit. Murals enhance our portfolio of tourist attractions. The more public art there is in a community, the more marketable a city can become to travelers. Travelers can provide our best advertising for our community when they post photographs in front of our art on social media.
Beginning this week, Oxford residents and visitors will be able to send “Greetings from Oxford” with a custom painted mural that is receiving its final touches today on a wall in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. This large-scale mural depicts a postcard painted by Greetings Tour Company and features iconic scenes from Oxford as well as cultural and historical imagery. Visit Oxford secured a grant from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Alliance to assist in funding public art in Oxford.
Oxford artist and sculptor Earl Dismuke has had a hand in the creation of “The Shelter Show”, the mural on Sneed’s Ace Hardware, and in a few weeks will install a large scale sculpture he designed and built in the roundabout at South Lamar Boulevard and Belk Boulevard. The sculpture, entitled “Victory Dance”, will be installed as we celebrate International Sculpture Day on April 23rd.
It is indisputable that public art lures people to a spot and increases business. People visit businesses around this public art, and get brunch, grab a cup of coffee, or wander in to a nearby store. There are no tickets. It’s free – it costs nothing to use your eyes, and walk around a city. You do not have to get dressed up to enjoy it. You can view it alone or in groups. It’s open to everyone. Public art is inclusive and accessible. Street art and murals are the easiest way of tapping into the psyche of a place – and you do not need to step into an intimidating gallery or museum to do it.
City leaders will continue to invest in Oxford’s public art. It is proven that the aesthetics of a community – art, parks, and green spaces are important in community building. With a new pocket park on North Lamar Boulevard and another in the planning stages for Oxford’s Square, we will continue to promote public art that enhances the quality of life for our residents and visitors.