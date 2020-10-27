Some call it “voter apathy” or “voter fatigue.” Whatever you call it, the story of low voter turnout seems to plague us every election. There are 37,084 registered voters in Lafayette County. In the 2016 Presidential Election only 52.9% of those folks showed up to cast their vote. There are 16,193 registered voters in the City of Oxford. In 2013 – the last contested Mayoral race – only 20.8% of those voters cast a vote.
There are a variety of reasons why people say they aren’t voting – “the lines will be long,” “my one vote won’t matter,” and “I don’t like any of the choices” seem to lead the pack. If you fall in any of these categories, I hope you will reconsider.
Why vote?
Vote because thousands upon thousands of men and women in our military have died to preserve your freedom, which includes your right to decide who represents you. Vote because this election will decide the leader of the free world – President of the United States of America. However, this election is not just about electing a president. This election will determine who represents our community in Washington, D.C. in Congress and United States Senate. This election determines who will tell Mississippi’s story and fight for issues that have a serious impact on life in our communities. This election has very real consequences.
In addition to electing a president, members of the U.S. House and Senate, and Mississippi Supreme Court, Lafayette County citizens will elect a local constable, and Mississippians will determine much more … We get to vote on whether to legalize marijuana, eliminate a constitutional provision in races for governor and other statewide offices, and whether the “In God We Trust Flag” will be our new state flag.
The lines to vote may be long. If people are social distancing, they will appear even longer. Make a plan. Go early. Be sure your phone is charged and take a snack. It will be worth the time spent. Most importantly, do not let a long line cause you to go back to work or home without voting.
For those who do not think their vote will make a difference, look at previous races to see that very often important measures and positions are determined by very few votes. In the last municipal primary election in Oxford, one of the alderman races was determine by 19 votes. In the most recent mayoral election, Starkville’s mayor was decided by only seven votes.
I have heard people say they cannot support either presidential candidate, so they just do not plan to vote. Whether you vote or not, someone will be elected president, and that person will be your president, making decisions that affect you and this country for years to come. Elections are decided by people who show up. If you don’t vote, someone else is making that decision for you. Your power is in your vote.
In the last national election approximately 2,300 absentee ballots were cast in Lafayette County. I spoke with the Lafayette County circuit court clerk on Friday, Oct. 23, and he informed me that his office had received 4,478 absentee votes cast in this election. It is exciting to see this enthusiasm! Here’s to hoping that we will see a record turnout on Nov. 3.
Take the time to educate yourself on the issues and candidates. No matter what you believe or who you support, it is important to exercise your rights. If you want to review a sample ballot before you head to the polls, go to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website as www.sos.ms.gov. This website can also tell you the location of your polling place.