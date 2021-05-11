The city of Oxford is excited to announce the establishment of the Oxford Animal Resource Center. My administration and the Board of Aldermen are committed to creating a first-class Animal Resource Center. The mission of the center will be to decrease the number of pets entering the facility by helping them stay in their homes. This center will work to find better alternatives to intake, with our ultimate goal of not utilizing euthanasia as population control.
In 2011, the city built the building that has housed the animal shelter facilities. The city knew in 2011, and still strongly believes, that it is clear that our community wants, values and needs an animal shelter. The city’s only obligation is animal control — not animal sheltering. However, in a compassionate community such as ours, we want options for our homeless animals.
When the current building was built, Oxford partnered with a nonprofit to manage the shelter in an effort to decrease costs. Since then, two nonprofits have been contracted to manage the facility and program. Recently, after much research on the history of our animal shelter, it has become clear that nonprofits partnering with a city department is not a viable solution moving forward.
After deciding that the management contract with the most recent nonprofit organization would be discontinued, we knew we had to move quickly to find a new home for the animals housed in our local shelter. Thankfully, things started falling into place when I was contacted by Tim Woodward, executive director of the national nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps. Animal Rescue Corps traveled to Oxford days after Woodward called and transported all of the animals who were awaiting adoption to its Nashville facility. There the animals received medical exams and daily care until they were matched with ARC’s North American network of placement partners in high adoption regions. I cannot say enough about the amazing work Animal Rescue Corps is doing.
Closing the shelter temporarily was an unfortunate but necessary step to ensure that we meet the needs of the animals with a compassionate standard of care that makes our citizens proud. It became evident that the city's best chance at a successful resource center would be contracting with experts and creating a solid plan forward with professional guidance. I reached out to one of the country’s leading experts in shelter reform, Dr. Sara Pizano, who has had unprecedented success reinventing shelters across the country.
Dr. Pizano performed a community and shelter assessment on Oxford’s shelter. She gave us a clear understanding of the ways animal sheltering has transformed over recent years in our country. Historically, the shelter system has been designed around the assumption that admitting animals to a facility is the only avenue to assist pet owners. She explained that decreasing the number of pets entering shelters and ending euthanasia as population control does not take years, millions of additional dollars, a bigger building or more staff. What it requires is a new perspective and creating a proactive strategic system of community programs. As with any city department, funding is an issue. Following the guidance of Dr. Pizano, finite resources will be used strategically, and we will work smarter, not harder. Partnerships will be key to the success of the ARC and volunteers will play a critical role.
We knew that we wanted to see firsthand a place where these philosophies were working. So, we called Rachel Allred at Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. My staff and I went to visit their amazing facility and came back inspired! Tupelo and Lee County are so fortunate to have Rachel and their wonderful animal shelter. Rachel has been extremely gracious with her time. She traveled to Oxford to tour our facility and offer advice. We will forever be indebted to her for sharing her wisdom and patiently walking us through the policies and procedures implemented in Tupelo.
The Oxford Animal Resource Center has a new director who will begin on May 17. Nicole Young has served for the past three years managing the Customer Care Specialists at Memphis Animal Services. Prior to joining Memphis Animal Services, Nicole served as a lead nurse at an Animal Emergency Center where she provided veterinary technology assistance. We are excited about Nicole joining our team and believe she will lead our resource center in the right direction.
Oxford’s Animal Resource Center has a new beginning that is exciting for our community. We look forward to serving more animals and citizens than ever before. My hope is that we will do it in a way that will focus on the best interest of the animals, leaving personal attacks and agendas behind us.