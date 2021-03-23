Littering is a nasty side effect of our convenience-oriented disposable culture. Why in the world would people throw their garbage on the sidewalk and out of their car windows? We could make a list of the reasons – entitlement, laziness, carelessness. And, of course, we agree that we should change this behavior through education; however, education alone won’t clean up our roadways.
Littering is everyone’s problem, and it comes at a cost. Litter has an effect on business and tourism. The burden of litter cleanup usually falls to local governments or community groups. In Oxford, we are getting serious about our litter problem. We have talked about it for years. We have had good intentions that have produced minimal results. We are putting our money where our mouth is. The truth is you see litter campaigns across the nation this time of year that include a community cleanup day or two and that’s about it. We have been guilty of the same. We are determined to do better.
We started by hiring a full-time Litter Coordinator who picks up litter five days a week. He also oversees volunteer groups and fine workers who must do community service. We hope to be able to commit additional resources to employ others to tackle litter in the near future.
The city of Oxford is excited to introduce a new litter initiative – “Don’t Throw Down on Our Town!” We need the help of our residents to be successful and there are several ways to get involved. Monthly Community Cleanup Days are underway. On March 6th we had a large group of volunteers who picked up 276 bags of trash! We will host another Community Cleanup Day on April 17th.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome. We provide the vests, litter sticks, gloves and trash bags. You can register to participate individually or for a group by emailing mrobinson@oxfordms.net or calling 662-232-2745.
We are looking for groups and organizations who would like to adopt a portion of a road or area of town. We will have signage made stating that your group has adopted this area. It is a great way to serve your community!
You’ve seen fun challenges on social media from the ice bucket challenge to the push up challenge. Internet challenges have been at their best, extremely silly. However this one – the #Trashtag Challenge – will help us clean up our community. This is a challenge that will make people feel good about themselves and the environment around them.
To participate in the #Trashtag Challenge, simply seek out a litter-filled area or overflowing trashcan, clean it up, and share before and after photos online using the hashtags #trashtag and #Oxford. The #Trashtag Challenge will encourage people on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to take a walk outside and clean up any litter they stumble upon. We’ve been inside long enough. Let’s get out and clean this community up together.
You don’t need to wait on a community organized event to make a difference. Grab your friends, your family members, your neighbors, or just head out on your walk and have some fun. Put a trash bag in your car and pick up litter when you see it. Commit to picking up ten pieces of litter a day. Challenge your family and friends to do the same. As we clean up our roadways, it will encourage people not to litter.
Much of the litter items we see – aluminum cans, straws, plastic bags, Styrofoam boxes, etc. – is lightweight and easily blows out of the backs of trucks. Be sure not to leave trash in your truck beds. By doing this alone, we can prevent a lot of the litter we are seeing. We can pick up trash all we want, but if we don’t change our habits, there’s going to continue to be trash on streets.
Keep your butts in your car! Cigarettes are some of the most commonly littered items, and they are also one of the most insidious forms of litter. Each discarded butt takes 12 years to break down.
When people drive into Oxford, what is their impression? We work so hard to provide a quality of life that is second to none. In order to make good on that, we have to clean up the litter. Doing your part to keep litter to a minimum is easy, but it takes vigilance. Let’s tackle this together.