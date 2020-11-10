Partnerships make every community stronger. In these unprecedented times, municipalities need all the help they can get. Oxford has many local partners that make it one of greatest cities in America: Lafayette County, Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation, Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, Oxford and Lafayette County Public School Districts, and many community organizations. We are much more successful working together.
The City of Oxford’s partnership with the University of Mississippi was recently recognized nationally. I am proud of Oxford’s recognition by Heartland Forward for building an entrepreneurial ecosystem that fosters strong growth for long-term economic success.
Heartland Forward is a “think-and-do-tank” based in Bentonville, Arkansas. They focus on improving economic performance in America’s “heartland,” which is comprised of 20 states in the southcentral and midwestern United States.
What is a “micropolitan”? We live in one. Micropolitan’s are communities with an economic hub/central city of 10,000 to 50,000 people. Obviously, these cities fall between rural and metropolitan areas. There are roughly 550 micropolitan areas in the United States.
Heartland Forward recently released a report where Oxford was ranked 12th in the report’s overall ranking of “young firm activity” for the country’s top 50 micropolitans. Oxford was the highest ranked micropolitan in the heartland and that success is in large part a result of our relationship with Ole Miss.
“Young firms” are defined as new business entities that are five years old or less. MTrade, FNC (now CoreLogic), NextGear Solutions, are examples of young firms started and nurtured in our community, and have played a key role in Oxford’s’ economic growth.
Economic development looks different in Oxford than in many other towns. Jon Maynard, president of the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation, often refers to our economic development strategy as targeting “tropical fish” instead of “big whales.” Our goal in Oxford is to focus on recruiting people, not necessarily companies. Oxford’s focus has been on growing and nurturing smaller businesses instead of trying to “buy” big new businesses to the area with large incentive packages that often give away the farm.
All communities are competing for business, so the leaders of young firms choose locations where they want to live and raise their families. We know that by creating a community where people want to live, we will grow the economy. The report by Heartland Forward states, “Oxford demonstrates the right ingredient combination – plans, and the ability to execute – and it is a role model for other Heartland micropolitans to improve their economic performance and job creation.”
The City of Oxford and the University of Mississippi are so closely intertwined that we both succeed when one does. And likewise, when one of us faces challenges, we both do. This is true whether we are talking about pandemics, quality of life issues, or economic development. We are fortunate to have a community partner to navigate the road to recovery for our economy. It will take us all pulling together to support young firms and entrepreneurs to rebuild. The light at the end of the tunnel is on and we are heading that way.