The saying “April showers bring May flowers” reminds us that even unpleasant situations can have beautiful outcomes. After a very long year, new beginnings are on the way, and it’s time to welcome them!
In February, my administration was forced to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Double Decker Festival. As Covid-19 requirements and protocols came and went, we came to the deadline to enter into contracts for the entertainment for the annual April event. If we signed the agreements, we would have to pay the entertainers regardless of whether the pandemic allowed for the event to take place or not. It was not fiscally responsible to commit such a large amount of money (sponsorships and city funds) at that time without more certainty about our ability to host 70,000 people at the tail end of this pandemic.
We are not giving up. The good news is that Visit Oxford, the city’s tourism department, has not thrown in the towel and has done an excellent job of finding creative ways to safely invite residents and visitors back to our community to celebrate spring. Oxford has always enjoyed celebrating what we do best – music, food and art.
Oxford is even more committed now to supporting our local musicians, artists and restaurants as we come out of the pandemic. Instead of a festival that lasts just one weekend, Visit Oxford is spreading the celebration out over a month. They have created Pop Up Oxford: Spring Edition, which will include sporting events and smaller events highlighting music and arts in our community from April 22 through May 16.
Art vendors will “pop up” around the Square noon-5 p.m. on April 23 and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on April 24, May 1 and May 8, which are all Saturdays. This opportunity was offered at no charge to Double Decker Festival artists who were scheduled to be at the 2020 festival. This gives art vendors an opportunity to sell their wares, as well as an opportunity for the community and visitors to experience a small taste of Double Decker.
Live music will be heard around the Oxford Square for the first time since March 2020, with several events Visit Oxford is calling Tunes Around Town. The first events will include a balcony concert at The End of All Music by Dent May on Friday, April 23 from 5-7 p.m. On that same date, from 4-8 p.m., Grammy nominated Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Joe Austin and The Tallahatchies will be playing in the “Blue Delta Blues Alley” between the Lyric and Blue Delta Studio. Joe Austin and The Tallahatchies will return to play there on Saturday, April 24 from 2-6 p.m.
Tunes Around Town will continue to “pop up” May 1 and May 8 as the University of Mississippi will host it 2021 and 2020 commencements those two weekends, respectively, as well as May 15.
Double Decker bus tours are also back this spring! On Friday afternoons before all remaining SEC baseball games, as well as the two graduation weekends, the public is invited to hop on a bus to enjoy an hour-long tour with local historians visiting points of interest around Oxford and the University of Mississippi Campus.
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce will host the Red & Blue 4-Miler and 10K on Saturday, April 24 in lieu of their regularly scheduled Double Decker Spring Run. Participants are encouraged to wear red and blue to celebrate, and all finishers will receive an Oxford phone booth medal.
On Saturday, May 15, new, classic and antique cars will be displayed around the north side of the Square as part of the Destination Oxford Cruise & Car Show. This event is free and family-friendly.
For all of you bike riders, Oxford will host the inaugural Velvet Ditch Gran Fondo bike ride on May 15. I understand this will be a non-competitive bicycle ride that will feature 20-, 45- and 70-mile routes for a variety of rider levels. There will also be a spring showcase market presented by the Women of Worth and Excellence on May 15 at the Old Armory Pavilion.
It will be another busy Spring in Oxford! Visit visitoxfordms.com for all the details.