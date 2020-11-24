I don’t believe there is a more beautiful town during the holidays than Oxford, Mississippi. Am I biased? Well, of course! I am also not the only person that claims this to be true. Jetsettimes.com, which is a travel website and identified as a “catalog of cool places,” has recognized Oxford as one of the “10 Most Beautiful Christmas Small Towns in America.” Southern Living Magazine recently named Oxford and as one of “11 Girlfriend Getaways Perfect for Fall.”
When I was elected Mayor in 2017, it was a goal of mine to bring back traditions that our town treasured from days gone by. I often asked older residents what their fondest memories were of Oxford when they were children. So many of those people told me that they vividly remembered the “canopy of lights over the Square.” John Cofield is an Oxford historian, and he posted photos of the canopy of lights of the Square on his Facebook page. I finally understood how beautiful Oxford was at Christmastime when older Oxonians were growing up.
I was determined to bring the canopy of lights Christmas tradition back to Oxford. We confirmed through research and by talking to Mr. Ross, who was employed by Oxford Electric Department in 1951, that the canopy of lights were put together one strand at a time each year and had orange, green, red and blue standard sized light bulbs.
We brought this magical tradition back to Oxford in 2018 with a slight change – we used all white lights. The canopy of lights on the Oxford Square have been turned on right before Thanksgiving the past two years, but in a year that has been anything but typical, we flipped the switch early. Since the University of Mississippi Students were finished with their semester before Thanksgiving this year, we wanted them to enjoy it before they were out for school.
Taking our cherished traditions and turning them into new experiences brings joy to us all. In addition to the canopy of lights over the Square, we brought back one other Christmas light tradition. As best we can determine from photographs and fuzzy memories, the tradition of lighting the blue water tower in downtown Oxford began in 1994 and continued until 2009. We have heard stories of how people knew they were home for the holidays when they spotted the lights on the water tower while driving on Highways 6 and 7.
This holiday season there will be more than twinkling lights to celebrate. The Oxford Square will hold a “Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration” from Dec. 11-13. This celebration will include ice skating in front of City Hall and carriage rides around the Square. There will be hot chocolate and dessert vendors ready to hand you a warm treat to enjoy as you shop in Oxford’s shops. Check out visitoxfordms.com to see the full schedule of events.
We can all use as much Christmas cheer as we can get in 2020. A drive around the Square under this blanket of twinkling lights, will do even the biggest Grinch some good. Come join us in Oxford for the holiday season, and make some new memories. Happy holidays to all!