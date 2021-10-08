When one considers the role of a traditional elementary school, he often imagines a large structure with defined rooms for instruction, assemblies, athletics, research, dining and administration. There are shining hallways, large restrooms and a large defined entry. There are often large windows and multiple exit doors for emergency departures and ample parking for faculty and visitors, accompanied by adequate drive space for buses to drop off and pick up students each day.
Additionally, there are defined hours of operation. The 21st century has witnessed this operational timeline expand from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to as early as 7 a.m. for breakfast participants and as late as 5 or 6 p.m. for those participating in after school programs. The expanse in operational hours is but one indicator of the changing roles that schools have assumed over the last 20-odd years.
Schools still operate with a mission to educate America’s youth. However, that is but one of the many charters with which they have now been saddled. In addition to teaching students, they must also serve multiple meals, as many students do not have regular meals provided at home. This has expanded school lunch programs from a once-per-day to, in many cases, three full meals-per-day operation. This means that cafeteria personnel must work longer hours to order, purchase, track, store and prepare three times the variety of meals and quantity of foods originally offered. With any meal preparation program, this also means a dramatic increase in the clean-up hours required to keep the meal plans operational.
With expanded hours of operation, there is also an elevated need for additional supervision before and after the traditional school day. If these support times also afford the students with homework help, there must be skilled professionals available to meet this need. In instances where the children rely on school transportation, additional bus routes must be run earlier and later than the normal day to ensure that the children arrive to and depart from school safely.
These are just the mechanical supports that frame a school. The teaching component, the truth in advertising of what a school is meant to deliver, offers its own complexity. For example, in addition to books and the tools a child needs to participate in class, the teachers must be able to differentiate instruction simultaneously. They must be able to reach learners of differing ability as well as learners whose preliminary instruction may have been inadequate to truly prepare them for the next series of lessons.
Add into this complex the online learning activities and the ever present standardized assessments, and there is little time to reflect on individual student progress. However, without recognizing each student’s challenges, one is unlikely to be able to affect progress.
Finally, assuming all the other variables are kept in some reasonable compliance, there are additional background complications to progress. Many students come to school without stable family support or reliable housing or even a safe place to call home. Without these basic needs met, it is next to impossible to expect that they can participate and engage in class with reliability or the efficiency necessary to truly meet their potential.
However, it is this quest that faces educators each and every day. They must enter the doors of the institution braced to encounter students who may or may not be prepared for the day. Many times those ill-prepared to learn their lessons are so encumbered due to no fault of their own. These children, are instead, facing tremendous challenges in their personal lives while relying on their school environments as the one and only stable and reliable factor in their worlds. It is this challenge that today’s teachers and administrators face on a daily basis.
Today, the three R’s of Reading, Writing and Arithmetic have been dominated by the reality of the three P’s of Planning, Preparing and Supporting because without this solid foundation and wrap around programming, many of today’s students will not prepared for the challenges and opportunities available in life beyond the schoolyard.