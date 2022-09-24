According to the May 2022 publication from the National Conference of State Legislatures, all 50 states in the U.S. require childhood immunizations prior to students entering public schools. However, a further scrutiny of the data reveals that those apparently consistent rules are more divergent than originally presented. For example, 44 of the states and Washington, D.C., provide for an exemption due to religious objections. There are even “15 states who also allow for philosophical exemptions due to personal, moral, or other beliefs.”
Although each state requires its own vaccination schedule for children to enroll in school, the most popular vaccinations are designed to protect against polio, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, rubella, mumps, tetanus, meningitis and chicken pox, according to research shared in a January 2022 article by PEW. While all states appear to provide for medical exemptions from select immunizations, data currently evidence only six states which do not provide for religious or philosophical exemptions. Surprisingly, these states vary staunchly within their historic political frame. The states are California, Mississippi, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Main.
However, despite the previous positions select states have held on childhood immunizations to attend public school settings, most states appear wary of requiring childhood COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the PEW article, despite the nearly 700 children claimed by COVID-19, only two states, California and Louisiana, and the District of Columbia have added the vaccine to the list of required vaccines for school attendance, to be enforced only with FDA approval, issued on the FDA website on June 17, 2022.
Clearly to vax or not to vax is a question that troubles many parents. While widespread immunity, often called herd immunity, is recognized by the effectiveness of historic childhood immunizations, its efficacy is only enjoyed because most parents choose to follow the regulatory recommendations. As COVID-19 has caused many citizens to rethink many of their practices, requiring parents to add its vaccination to the already extensive list of agents may cause some to pause, especially given the low mortality rates it appears to have evidenced in children.
However, there is not a more priceless commodity than today’s children. Therefore, parents, district school leaders and legislators must collectively look to their physicians and active researchers for access to the best information and advice available to work in the children’s best interest to determine when and if COVID-19 immunizations should be aggregated with the routine list of inoculations, or if they should remain as an option for parental consideration until additional data can be gathered. To vax or not to vax, perhaps that is the true question.
DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author, and syndicated columnist and serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.