Angela Farmer

DR. ANGELA FARMER

According to the May 2022 publication from the National Conference of State Legislatures, all 50 states in the U.S. require childhood immunizations prior to students entering public schools. However, a further scrutiny of the data reveals that those apparently consistent rules are more divergent than originally presented. For example, 44 of the states and Washington, D.C., provide for an exemption due to religious objections. There are even “15 states who also allow for philosophical exemptions due to personal, moral, or other beliefs.”

DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author, and syndicated columnist and serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.

