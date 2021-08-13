Gov. Tate Reeves held his first press conference on COVID-19 since the delta variant started causing a huge spike in cases in Mississippi.
On Friday Reeves told the press that the recent narrative of his being absent from the COVID-19 discussion and not being engaged in trying to get people vaccinated was a figment of our imagination.
It isn’t. Reeves has left the fight against the pandemic to state medical leaders like Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. They have been alone in daily sounding the alarm about the growing resurgence of COVID-19 and the incredible strain — almost to the literal breaking point — placed on our medical infrastructure.
The most public thing Reeves had said about COVID-19 before this week was at the Neshoba County Fair, where he called the most recent CDC mask recommendations “foolish.”
“It reeks of political panic so as to appear they are in control,” the AP reported Reeves said during his speech. “It has nothing — let me say that again — it has nothing to do with rational science. In Mississippi, we believe in freedom.”
Less than two weeks later, Neshoba became the county with the highest rate of infections per 1,000 people in the United States.
It wasn’t until the state topped 4,000 positive cases, ran out of ICU beds, asked the federal government for assistance and opened an emergency medical facility in the parking garage of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson that Reeves finally addressed the current situation. He did so first in a Thursday press release, the contents of which were largely a rehashing of what Dobbs and Byers had been saying for weeks. What Reeves didn’t do, however, was encourage people to get vaccinated.
On Friday, however, it appeared Reeves realized he had stayed silent too long, that he miscalculated the severity of this surge. He started the press conference strong and clear in his message. He said the surge was a crisis largely among the unvaccinated. He reiterated he was vaccinated and rattled off family members who also were. He said he believed the vaccine was safe and effective. The message was clear: to get past this pandemic, we need more Mississippians to get vaccinated.
Reeves stood firm against the idea of a statewide mask mandate, allowing only a little wiggle room if things worsen more, by adding “for now.” But he didn’t call masking foolish and spoke out against mask shaming. And he offered support to local governments and schools to decide what was best for them.
But things changed when it was time for Reeves to take questions. He went from being strong and clear to taking a combative stance and equivocating with answers.
He gave lip service to people who believe misinformation about the vaccine as a “personal choice” instead of restating, “I believe the vaccine is safe. Don’t listen to social media. Talk to your doctor.”
He waffled on the effectiveness of wearing a mask. He said he didn’t believe vaccinated students should wear masks in schools, but later he backtracked to say that he sees where wearing a mask, even if vaccinated, can prevent spread.
To be fair, it is easy to see why Reeves got testy with repeated questions about a statewide mask mandate. He was asked about it no less than five times. Each time he was clear — no intention of having a statewide mandate at this time. Even I yelled at the livestream and tweeted that people should move on.
But that does not account for his being combative and uneven from the first question. It certainly doesn’t account for how he ended the press conference.
Mississippi has historically been one of the strongest states in the nation when it comes to child vaccines against deadly diseases like polio, hepatitis B, measles, mumps and chickenpox. The reason: state law mandates all children have these and other vaccines before starting school.
So, after Reeves made a statement that the state should not be in the habit of requiring vaccines — obviously talking about the COVID-19 vaccine — a reporter asked if the state should stop requiring all immunizations.
Reeves never answered the question, even on a follow-up. He demurred, saying he would need to know details about such legislation and was not going to speak to hypotheticals.
But this isn’t hypothetical. Efforts to repeal or weaken our state’s immunization laws have been ongoing for years. They have gotten nowhere in past legislative sessions. But Reeves undoubtedly emboldened anti-vaxxer proponents with his weak display.
It was a disastrous way to end a press conference about a public health outbreak, by lending credence to disproven ideas that would likely lead to public health outbreaks of diseases Mississippi is a national leader in fighting.