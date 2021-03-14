The controversy over “cancel culture” is getting old.
What is now being called “cancel culture” has been around for ages. It’s a form of protest used to apply economic, social or political pressure to achieve a desired change. And just like any other social or political tool, it can be abused or carried too far.
“Cancel culture,” at its core, is simply boycotting. While the term “cancel culture” is largely used by the right to describe social activism by the left, people and groups of all political stripes have used boycotting as a means of expressing their displeasure with the actions or views of a person, business or group.
In 2018, the cooler company YETI ended its discount program with the National Rifle Association. NRA supporters boycotted YETI. They also blew up and shot YETI coolers, posting the videos on YouTube and social media.
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality. It started a trend throughout the league, and the NFL eventually embraced the Black Lives Matter movement. Those who thought Kaepernick was disrespectful and that the NFL went too far with its actions started boycotting the NFL.
In 2003, Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks told a London concert crowd that she was ashamed then-President George W. Bush was from Texas. People started boycotting their albums, some radio stations stopped playing their music and some retailers stopped carrying any of their merchandise. (The group also dropped “Dixie” from their name last year, becoming just The Chicks, which led to some social media ridicule but no real boycotting. However, the “cancel culture” label was thrown about.)
These are all examples of “cancel culture” (aka boycotting), just from the right. They also all suffered from the same problem that afflicts much of the boycotting from the left today – a deep-seated sense of personal hatred for the target of their actions and, oftentimes, an overreaction to the perceived wrong.
Dr. Seuss is at the center of the current “cancel culture” clash. This is ironic, since it was the decision of a private company after an internal review of their intellectual properties to stop producing six books the company felt contained racist or insensitive imagery. These facts haven’t stopped uninformed people from bashing the “cancel culture” they incorrectly blame for the decision.
In another stroke of irony, those angry about the decision are expressing their support for Dr. Seuss and showing those “cancel culture” warriors they won’t succeed by buying and gifting Dr. Seuss books. The result: 15 books made it onto Amazon’s Top 20 bestselling books list, giving a financial boost to the publishing company that made the decision.
The personal animosity behind too many boycotts and the anger-filled reactionary nature of those who find offense with something continue to divide us. It’s a clever, calculated ruse used by political and social activists to stir up the general public so those in power can use any given issue to stay in power.
But we all have personal responsibility. We can stop, think, talk and seek to understand instead of rushing to judgment and overreacting. We can disagree without personal attacks and animosity. And we can give people a chance to explain themselves and even evolve in their thinking.
Sadly, too many people just want to rant and rave and call people names, then go back into their safe little circles of influence where their views are never challenged and they can bemoan the failings of others to nodding heads and exclamations of affirmation.
All the while, the only culture being canceled is one of a united America.