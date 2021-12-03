We had a great time at the Oren Dunn City Museum’s open house this week. If you missed it, you still have most of December to come by and enjoy some Christmas spirit, especially our exhibit of Rich Toy Industries toys around our tree.
Rich Toys had a decade-long home here in Tupelo, from 1953 until 1962. The toys around our tree consist of rocking horses, toy chests, baby doll cradles and, off in a special display case, a toy guitar — manufactured at the plant in Tupelo.
But Rich Toys had a long history before becoming a gem in Gov. Hugh White’s Balance Agriculture With Industry program. E.M and M.E. Rich founded Rich Manufacturing out of Rich Enterprises in 1922 when the Ford Motor Co. began to enclose its vehicles. The Riches made the enclosures. But along came sedans, and the pair decided to create Rich Toys that manufactured “novelty toys.”
Different incarnations and different methods of financing put the company’s base in Clinton, Iowa, in 1934. The company contributed to the war effort by manufacturing weaponry in addition to toys during World War II. In the post-war years, lack of labor in Clinton and high freight prices for importing raw materials, especially wood, via railroad and highway caused management to search for an alternative.
The South seemed the primary spot. Labor in the South meant less wages and hard workers. Raw materials, including wood, seemed almost at hand.
Rich Toy management and the state Agricultural and Industrial Board met. This worked perfectly because White had launched his BAWI program in 1936 — the first of state sponsored economic development that had proven successful. Agricultural and Industrial Director W.E. Barksdale gave the nod to several potential spots, including Tupelo.
The Community Development Foundation worked with city of Tupelo leadership and hammered out a plan that included $300,000 bond issue placed before voters in July 1953 to build the plant. Voters approved the financing. Barksdale approved Tupelo as the site. Rich Toy Industries, Inc. moved to Tupelo.
An advertisement in the inside pages of the Clarion Ledger on Dec. 25, 1955, shows a rocking horse hailed as the first time such a toy came from the production line in Mississippi from Mississippi labor and Mississippi raw materials, as it referred to the Rich Industries in Tupelo.
“Santa found a paradise when he opened an office in Mississippi,” the notice says.
Toys continued to pour from the factory until April 1962 when a storm front dumped 9 inches of rain in 10 hours. Floodwaters breached the King’s Creek levee, causing massive flooding of four plants, including Rich Industries.
Charles H. Hills wrote in the April 15 Clarion Ledger that the affected plants contained 6 to 8 feet of water. Ballard estimated the damage to the factories alone at $1.5 million. The Small Business Administration declared Tupelo a disaster area.
Here’s the part Oren Dunn City Museum needs help with. An Associated Press article published on July 31, 1962, says Werner Manufacturing Co. took over the Rich Industries’ plant by assuming the financing to pay back the bonds. The first month would cost Werner $750 and then in 1963, the monthly payment would rise to $1000. The city also extended the payback period two years, according to this report.
What was Werner Manufacturing Co., and what did it produce?