May 1940 when Adolph Hitler’s Nazis invaded Western Europe; when the first bombs fell on England.
Here, in Tupelo, Warren G. Parson, a 17-year-old student at George Washington Carver School, already had his experience as a newspaperman. He served as the local society correspondent for The Chicago Defender, an African-American owned and operated weekly newspaper out of the Windy City.
The Defender came to Tupelo via the Rebel, a passenger train run by the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio. Pullman porters would toss off bundles of the newspapers before the train reached the depot — the only way during the days of Jim Crow the local black folk could get their social news.
This particular month of 1940 marked another feather in the fedora of young Parson. The first edition year book of the “Carver Eagle,” published by the senior English class of George Washington Carver High School, rolled off the presses. Parson’s name appeared at the top of the staff’s list in the yearbook as the inaugural editor-in-chief.
A few days ago, the staff of the Oren Dunn City Museum hosted the teachers of gifted classes from the Tupelo Public School District. Dana Maharrey, a teacher who attended the in-service event, donated a photocopy of this amazing piece of history.
Fifteen students, other than Parson, served on that first yearbook staff. Juanita A. Kirksey, an English teacher, served as their faculty adviser.
We know little of this obviously talented young man after his yearbook work. Parson’s US Army enlistment record from World War II that he joined the armed forces on Jan. 20, 1944. Members of the military fought enemies on both fronts, Europe and in the Pacific. His enlistment records show he had three years of college behind him. At the time of enlistment, Parson lived in Fulton, Ga.
The yearbook staff dedicated the first edition to Professor S.L. Ratliff, the school’s principal. He took the helm from A.M. Strange, who founded the Lee County Training School that later became the George Washington Carver High School. Ratliff’s tenure as principal began in 1933. He survived challenges when the school building burned just after the fall session began in 1935. For years, Ratliff and the community worked to see construction of a new building, hailed later as one of the best in the state of Mississippi.
They also dedicated the book to their English teacher, Juanita Kirksey, and wrote, “This publication is her ‘Brain Child.' We were successful in this project because of her help and guidance." Kirksey exercised her leadership outside the classroom as well. The Chicago Defender noted her service as president of the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church YWCA and other activities in the neighborhood.
Twenty-three years old when the students made the dedication, Kirksey lived most of her life, except for the time away from Tupelo to earn a bachelor’s in English from Tougaloo College in Jackson and a master’s from Tennessee A&I State College in Nashville. The institution became Tennessee State University in 1958. She died in December 1991.
A third dedication included Professor A.M. Strange, who founded the Lee County Training School that eventually became George Washington Carver High School. At the time of the yearbook’s publication, Strange had taken a position as president of Okolona Industrial School. He would die three years later, the result of a stroke.
The yearbook has photographs of each of the faculty members and seniors with anticipated goals. For example, Parson’s favorite subject was English. In addition to serving as editor of the yearbook, he was captain of the football team, president of Problems of Democracy Bank Club and vice president of the English Club. He planned to further his education at Morehouse College and Howard University.
Underclassmen did not have individual photographs, but their names appeared in this first edition, along with group pictures of the class officers. Each class lists a who’s who. Just before the advertisements, the book lists, with photographs, athletes, band members and other clubs.
The book will not be displayed here at the museum because it is a copy. However, we will scan in those pages and make them available digitally at orendunncitymuseum.com sometime in the future. Keep up with our activities on our Facebook page and through Twitter.
