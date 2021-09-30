The faces looked familiar. They were the faces from the first day of school.
A little over a month ago, I had to go to a local school on the first day of classes. The faces I saw brought upon a sense of deja vu all over again. Same faces, different kids.
There was the kid giddy about being back at school, bouncing off the walls.
There was his sad sidekick in schooling, sporting a pout as big as Utah, tears about to burst from his eyelid dam.
There was the kid oblivious to it all, sticking an eraser deep in his nose.
Walking through those halls recently unleashed images from my own first-day-of-school experiences a generation or so ago.
Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, not all of those memories were easily jogged. It’s odd what you can recall.
For instance, from elementary school, the person that I remember most vividly wasn’t a classmate, although I do remember Andy, the kid who stuck everything in his nose. And I am ashamed to say I can’t even remember all of my teachers.
But I do remember Chris.
Chris was hero to every male child in my elementary school. He was a big, barrel-chested guy who drove a Camaro just like Rockford’s. He would talk to us about wrestling or motorcycles or cars or sports, and would show us the proper way to form a paper football.
His legend grew during the annual fifth grade/faculty softball game, where Mrs. Follo went 0-for-4 and ran to the wrong base. Chris hit four towering homers.
That Chris wasn’t a teacher or administrator, but rather the school custodian, had no bearing on his effect on me or my school pals. We thought of him as simply the coolest guy in the world.
Reminiscing about Chris got me to thinking about others who had an impact on me during my early school years, and not all of them were teachers.
There was the bus driver who decided to become my unofficial guardian in first grade.
On the first day of school, I insisted on riding the bus to school, just like the big kids in our neighborhood. When the kindly bus driver saw me surveying that first, gigantic step, my eyes just barely above it, she hopped out of her seat and carried me to the seat right behind hers.
“I want you to sit right here behind me for the rest of the year,” Linda said, either fearing for my safety or recognizing a scared little kid too small for his britches. I loved sitting behind her and talking to her that school year, and was saddened the following year when she left our route.
There was the teacher’s aide who saved my life.
Mrs. Stevens had just learned the Heimlich maneuver days before I decided to swallow a large button for no particular reason. I thanked her profusely, but when I look at my own children, I remember Mrs. Stevens and thank God for her actions.
There were probably hundreds of others, like the school secretary who always had a kind word to say, or lunch room personnel like Mrs. Lang was at our high school — a friendly face you enjoyed seeing in the middle of the school day.
These people look after our children — and affect their development — just like the teachers and administrators do. Most of them could make a better living elsewhere, but they like being around kids — and it shows.
As I was about to leave the school, having secured a satisfactory “first day of school” photo for the paper, I glanced back to see a teacher’s aide and a lunchroom lady helping a wide-eyed kindergartner with her plate, escorting her to a table with other equally-perplexed children. The two ladies smiled the whole time.
The faces were familiar. Same faces, different adults.