Over here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we are suckers for awards season for the big screen and the little screen and, of course, the stage. It’s that time of year.
The other day, our new operations manager, Carlos Diaz, mentioned his theater experience as a student at Tupelo High School back when students grades 10-12 attended the school on Varsity Drive. He said he gained a minor role in a spring musical at the high school, Rodgers’ and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific.”
Carlos noted that one of the key characters was Luther Billis, a Seabee who often gets into trouble and wants to go to the off-limits island of Bali Ha’i. But when his country calls, Billis rises to the occasion. John Dye played that character.
In an interview in the Daily Journal in May 1997 with Rick Hynum, the Amory native said he lived there until the sixth grade until his father, a furniture manufacturing executive, moved the family to Cleveland, Tenn. It was there that Dye took the stage for the first time, playing Kurt von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” at the school.
Three years later, the family returned to Mississippi, this time to Tupelo. That’s when Dye met Tupelo High School drama teacher Ruth Liveakos. Even after reaching the apex of his television career as Andrew in “Touched by an Angel,” he said of his teacher, “She’s a mentor for me.”
A year at Mississippi State University after high school graduation in 1981 in communications theory, saw Dye more involved in drama and, his sophomore and junior years, he transferred to Memphis State University to major in drama.
While there, he earned a role in the 1984 movie, “Making the Grade,” chiefly a vehicle for Judd Nelson. Dye played a prep, Skip Courtland, in this film about a rich kid who hires a ne’er-do-well to pose as him at an exclusive prep school.
This toehold into movies as an actor saw Dye moving out to Los Angeles at age 21 and getting roles in other movies, including “Campus Man,” in which he starred with Morgan Fairchild and Steve Lyon. The story focuses on Todd Barret (Dye) who comes up with a plan to make the first all-male sports calendar to fund his efforts to stay in college.
Other movies included a 1987 TV mini-series, “Billionaire Boys,” another vehicle for Judd Nelson in which he played a defendant in the murder of a wealthy businessman. Dye appeared in two episodes as Bob Holmby.
In the early 1990s, Dye landed a role with Hal Linden, formerly of “Barney Miller” in an ABC comedy-drama, “Jack’s Place.” Dye played a medical student working as a bartender. The series lasted a season.
Shortly after, he appeared in a CBS television series, “Tour of Duty,” as Pfc. Frances “Doc Hoc” Hockenbury. The show was very successful, earning several Emmy nominations and one win for sound editing. Dye appeared in 20 episodes.
The THS graduate landed his big role in the multi-Emmy nominated CBS series “Touched by an Angel,” starring Della Reese and Roma Downey. In 1996, he made his first appearance as Andrew, the “Angel of Death,” and was supposed to be a recurring character. But by the series’ third season, he became a regular. That lasted for nine seasons. It ended in 2003.
In 2000, he appeared in a couple of made-for-television Christmas movies.
Sadly, in 2011, Dye passed away at his San Francisco home. He is buried in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.