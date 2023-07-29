My family loves anything baseball. The sport binds us together. When we gather as a family, we talk baseball and our favorite teams. My son’s favorite team is the San Francisco Giants. I love the Chicago Cubs. The grands worship the Washington Nationals.
We look upon the period after the All-Star game as the second half of Major League Baseball season. So, to kill some time that week (I really don’t like the respite from watching regular games), I looked up information about the “Tupelo Flash,” Andy Reese. I walk by the field on Joyner Avenue that bears his name.
Reese, a Tupelo native, played for the New York Giants from 1927-1930 under the management of John McGraw. If you know anything about baseball, you know McGraw stood head and shoulders over managers in the early 20th century. He led the Giants to 10 National League pennants and three World Series titles from 1902-1932.
Reese was the youngest of seven children. His father, Mayfield, was a farmer and a city of Tupelo police officer. In high school, Reese lettered in baseball, football, basketball and track. He played the position of catcher on the 1919 Northeast Mississippi championship team at Tupelo High School.
Reese signed on as a freshman at Vanderbilt and played all four sports on the mountaintop. But at home, he played professional baseball for the Tupelo Wolves, a team in the Class D Tri-State League. Reese used the name Tidbit Bynum to maintain his eligibility at Vanderbilt, but someone dropped the word in the ear of a Vandy coach, and Reese’s collegiate days ended.
Loving the game, Reese went to the Memphis Chicks in 1926 and played in the outfield. His batting average of .302, 102 RBI and 20 stolen bases caught the attention of a scout for the Giants. That scout, Larry Doyle, told McGraw about Reese and the Giants got him for $15,000 — about $260,000 in 2023 dollars. By the way, the New York Giants football team offered Reese a contract, but McGraw said no because he worried about his newly acquired player getting injured.
In his first MLB appearance, Reese played leftfield against the Philadelphia Phillies. At the plate, he hit two singles. The Giants won that game. After the 1927 season, Reese married Margaret Stone, a Kentucky woman. He also trained with Ty Cobb in Augusta, Georgia.
During the 1928 season, Reese played the outfield and the infield with great success. The sportswriters covering the Giants dubbed him the "Tupelo Flash” and also called him “Handy Andy” because, as McGraw once told them, Reese could play any position on the field, even catcher and pitcher if asked.
Teammates just called him “Tupe,” short for his hometown. They found him to be an agreeable teammate, and sportswriters loved to hear him tell stories about growing up in what would become the All-America City. They told tales of his giant watermelon that won a first-prize at the Mississippi-Alabama State Fair and Dairy Show.
In 1929, Reese suffered an injury to his foot. He recovered and finished the season with a .263 average with 209 appearances at the plate, despite the infection that saw him hobbled until late July. In 1930, he hit a grand slam against Brooklyn but, again, an injury saw his effectiveness on the field wane and the Giants sent him down for the season.
After his career, which saw him rise to manage a Greenville team in the Class C. Cotton States League, Reese worked in Memphis and, later, for the Pennsylvania Tire Co. in Tupelo. Reese died in 1966 in his hometown. In 1969, he was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
