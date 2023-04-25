In Mississippi, one of the most powerful forces preventing someone from seeking mental health treatment is stigma — the negative perceptions and misconceptions someone may have around a subject. Those misconceptions may make someone less likely to admit when he or she needs help, or seek available treatment. Seeking help for our health conditions, mental or physical, is a sign of strength, and the beginning of recovery.

Wendy Bailey

WENDY BAILEY is executive director of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. 

