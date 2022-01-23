Amid the chaos created by the pandemic and a wide range of uncertainties facing tomorrow’s outcomes, today is an excellent day to help students of all ages begin to set goals. While this may sound secondary, especially for early elementary students, it is an essential step in helping them focus on their futures. In order to effectively progress in school, students have a variety of academic outcomes that must be met. Rather than reserving those responsibilities to the teachers and parents, students can share the goals and, therefore, share in the victory when they reach each new objective.
Without specifically sharing the goals, some students may not even realize what they are working toward. Amid what can seem like loads of homework or stacks of practice sheets, it is often difficult for them to see that all that material is designed to foster short-term understanding, later reinforced by independent practice and, hopefully, long-term application. By letting the students in on the goals, they can actively work toward success as part of the team rather than a tool in the process.
The first thing to do is to set SMART goals for students to easily understand. No one would set an athletic team onto the field without knowing the plays and objectives; therefore, students also need to understand the objectives or plays along the way to reaching their goals of progressing through the successive grades and eventually graduating with high marks.
SMART goals are Specific, meaning they are focused and straightforward. For example, a first grader’s goals may include the ability to add and subtract two-digit numbers. This is a very clear goal.
That same goal is Measurable. Does the student’s work show evidence of improvement over time in both quantity of correct (perhaps 25) and number of problems completed within 30 minutes (perhaps 30)?
This goal must also be Attainable based on the student’s entry into the classroom and the time dedicated to the task.
The goal must also be Relevant. Does adding and subtracting two-digit numbers fold into the overall landscape of mathematical computation and set the student up for the next steps?
Finally, is the goal Time-Based? Can the student achieve the goal withing a defined period so that the next goal can then be set? Can he achieve the goal of correctly adding and subtracting 50, two-digit numbers by March of first grade, for example?
As with most all goals, adjustments can be made along the path toward success. However, if the student is not actively engaged in the reason for the practice and the justification as to how this will support him for the next learning objective, he is unlikely to be as motivated and engaged about his success. After all, successfully completing one goal sets the stage for conquering the next objective. Rather than finishing one chapter only to begin another, students need to be encouraged to celebrate each victorious goal. It can be as simple as a cheer from the class when everyone meets his or her goal. However, these intentional acts to help students see how their hard work allows them to reach the next successive goal are critical to ensuring that they do not become frustrated with just another set of problems to work without witnessing the victory over the last challenge.
Over time, students’ goals can be short-term but linked to long-term goals. For example, success on each chemistry, test entrenched with formulas and complex information, puts a student one step closer to completing the class and one step closer to his goal of graduating with honors and securing a scholarship to college. These paired goals can act as motivation for students to see that short-range goals lead to long-range success. It’s never too early to empower students with the tools to take charge of their own progress, one SMART goal at a time.