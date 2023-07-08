Diversity. Equity. Inclusion. Those sound like nice words to some. But the truth is that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (or DEI) programs are highly controversial and often push ideas that many Americans dislike. From discussions of “whiteness” and “systemic racism” to “Pride Week,” Mississippi taxpayers deserve transparency into what millions of their dollars are going toward.

SHAD WHITE is state treasurer of Mississippi.

