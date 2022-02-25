Last week, our volunteer and cheerleader Boyd Yarbrough brought up a 16mm film from our archives. None of us had viewed the contents. Boyd brought a projector from his home and set it up in a room just off the Oren Dunn City Museum’s entrance.
We were floored.
The silent film consisted of about 15 minutes of modest homes set afire with Tupelo firefighters standing nearby. Then-Mayor James Ballard mounted a bulldozer and drove it into one of the unpainted houses as a quartet of young Black boys watched.
It was the burning of Shake Rag — the day the urban renewal project took action to clean 60 acres, removed 169 families from their houses and closed 43 businesses.
Those in charge of the project, the Tupelo Housing Authority, the Planning and Zoning Commission and representatives of the Urban Renewal Commission, stood in front of a sign proclaiming the progress made by eliminating a slum from the area and relocating those who lived in the community to public housing built on North Green Street on what was called Livingston Estates.
The stories of Shake Rag, just like the spelling and origins of the former community’s name, are dependent on perspective. To some, the community consisted of humble houses, but also cafes, barber and beauty shops, churches, stores and other commercial entities. To others, the area existed as a slum and a hotbed of criminal activity.
What we know of Shake Rag (or Shakerag) comes from a 45-minute film, an exercise in oral history, by Charles “Wsir” Johnson of California. In 2003, Scott Morris wrote eloquently about the filmmaker and the 45 people Johnson interviewed for the film.
Later Morris wrote about whether Elvis Presley ever really walked about Shake Rag as a boy, learning blues licks from the musicians who gathered in the neighborhood. “Shake Rag and Elvis: Fact or Myth” the story asked.
Again, the answer depended on one’s perspective, according to the story, with the best answer coming from Odie Johnson Sr., who Morris quoted as saying, “Elvis’ daddy (Vernon Presley) used to work with me at L.P. McCarty. That was right here on Main Street in Shake Rag.”
Years later, in 2009, Morris again wrote about the community — long after its demise and the death of a mall constructed in the heart of the urbanely renewed neighborhood; after the construction of the BancorpSouth Conference Arena and Conference Center and the Tupelo Visitors and Convention Bureau.
This time, Tupelo marked the unveiling of a Mississippi Blues Trail Marker, which now stands in the corner of the Tupelo CVB’s parking lot. During the ceremony, Morris talked to the Rev. Robert Jamison, who had lived in Shake Rag. Someone asked Jamison how Shake Rag got its name. He could not give a definitive answer, and said all he knew was that it was Shake Rag.
Jamison did recall a band leader, noted on the marker as George “Bally” Smith, who would start bands in Tupelo, go on tour, later return to the city and start another band.
More than two generations have passed since the burning of the neighborhood. But we want to know more about the community and not its death. We want to know of its culture, of the lives of the people who lived there and the businesses that apparently thrived in the community.
We’re asking you to help us. If you know, please contact me via email or call the museum at 662-841-6438. We need to preserve this history before it moves too far into the past and becomes not much more than a memory of bulldozers and fire trucks.