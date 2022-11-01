“An eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind.” - Gandhi
When thinking of an eye for an eye type of justice in the Hospitality State it begs a question. What real purpose is the death penalty serving here in Mississippi?
The Mississippi Supreme Court just set a deadline for a Mississippi inmate to respond to an execution date request. This comes on the heels of an inmate being executed in November 2021. For the first time in quite a while, we are starting to see an uptick again in Mississippi in the use of the death penalty. With these two cases and several more on the docket that will likely seek out the death penalty, I think it’s time to revisit if capital murder by the state is outdated.
When we look at the logic behind it, one of the biggest arguments for continuing the death penalty in Mississippi is that it is a deterrent to crime. But empirical and quantitative evidence has poked holes in this argument. Mississippi, which yearly pushes being continually tougher on crime, has the highest homicide rate in the country per capita. Actually, almost all of the states who yearly hover in the top five of homicides per capita are death penalty states. (This includes Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama and Missouri.) This is just the tip of the iceberg of evidence that goes against this claim. I'm not implying causation equals correlation here. There are ample amounts of research that has been done by private groups and universities all over the country with similar findings.
Often when discussing this people automatically jump to the victim's point of view in the worst-case scenario. Jumping to thoughts of how the victim's families want to see capital punishment as a way of justice in certain scenarios like murder or rape. I understand, and if I was a victim's family member I would probably feel the exact same way at that moment. If some of these crimes happened to my mother or child I would be enraged. But that moment is truly not my most rational and coherent self. And it is definitely not the thought process that should be shaping public policy.
The death of a victim, then the death of the perpetrator. The family lives with the grief of the victim's death and is then invited to watch the death of the perpetrator like it is a show performed for them. I must ask, who is made whole in that process?
Even when we push past the question itself of capital punishment and look at who is performing it, it feels questionable at best. Death by the state.
A state that has killed millions of indigenous people. A state who has still not reckoned with its enslavement, murder, and systematic disenfranchisement of black people who still feel those effects today. A state who locks up more of its citizens than any other state, providence or country in the world. A state who is still having to actively pay reparations to people who have been wrongly incarcerated and taken years of their life that they can never get back.
Does that state, have the moral authority to execute its citizens? I believe the answer is unequivocal, no! How long will we stand for state-sanctioned murder? How long will we stand for capital murder, where the executioner is the Capitol?
The Equal Justice Initiative has found that for every eight people executed, one person on death row has been exonerated. I think any rational person would say that there is no way our country or state can get every single death row case correct.
So we must ask ourselves what is an excusable amount of innocent blood shed in the name of vengeance?
