Point by Ed Holliday
The recent failures of the Silicon Valley Bank and the Signature Bank represent the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history. S&P Global reports that the total assets of these two failed banks represents 87% of the total assets of the 25 banks that failed in 2008’s banking crisis.
As politicians and pundits have searched out why, some like U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, have noted that these banks had red flags, but the regulatory agencies failed to stress test these banks.
What was so unusual with these two bank failures was the rush of the Federal agencies to rescue the billionaires and the millionaires. Some reportedly had tens of millions of dollars in deposits. Since the Great Depression, banks insure deposits through the FDIC. Now deposits in banks are insured up to $250,000. But after these two banks failed, depositors who reportedly had millions of dollars in these banks were promised that every dollar would be covered — not just the insured $250,000.
What the dickens, you tell me? Millionaires and billionaires who were supposedly so smart that they made all this money but not smart enough to spread out their deposits? Were they lazy? Or was it easier to contribute to politicians’ election campaigns and when a crisis shows up just to make a couple of phone calls, and their money problem is solved?
So special treatment for the richest of the rich still happens. The FDIC was formed to reassure everyday Americans that their deposits would be secure, but the FDIC will never work if every deposit (including millions of dollars) in every bank is guaranteed by the federal government. If politicians continue to provide bailouts for the millionaires and billionaires, and if there are no consequences for a banker’s bad behavior or just stupidity, then our entire economic foundation will erode — as will the purchasing power of the American dollar. Be prepared to pay more for everything.
Counterpoint by Rev. James Hull
There is one critical element omitted from the above point: deregulation. The reason that bankers are so “sloppy” and the banking business is collapsing before our very eyes is because several administrations, including the previous one, have instituted a massive overhaul of deregulation. While deregulation is supposed to stimulate competition and give banks more freedom over what products they can sell and how, it has caused a tremendous amount of instability due to an increased loss of oversight.
Banking deregulation was instituted so that banks could invest in more low-risk ventures. More low-risk investments produce lower yields, but they also reduce the liability of potential loss. Instead, banks began to do the exact opposite, and began to venture in to more high-risk ventures and, therefore, increased the possibility for losses, big losses.
One prime — no pun intended — example was the housing mortgage crisis of 2008. Banks went “all in” on financing marriages to hundreds of thousands of borrowers who couldn’t repay. The banks and the lenders they sold the mortgages to were left holding an empty bag. In many ways, the banking industry still has not fully recovered because looser restrictions still allow the industry to play free and loose with depositors’ money.
Granted, deregulation is not the only cause of the current banking unsettling, but it is a major contributor.
And, yes, major millionaire and billionaire depositors have been either misguided or narrow-minded — or both — by having such large accounts going uninsured. If they lose uninsured deposits, that’s on them, but that’s also a different story. Banks, like the airline industry, which is also in an unsettled state, need more regulations and oversight, not less.
