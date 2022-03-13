Point by Rev. James Hull
Since the 1980’s, when the Rev. Jerry Falwell organized and mobilized the Radical Right, the concept of political correctness has been anathema to those on that end of the ideological spectrum. Nothing was out of bounds. Pro-abortionists were baby-killers. Drug users were the worst kind of criminals. Affirmative action was preferential treatment to advance the undeserving. And poor people were lazy, shiftless deadbeats.
Conservatives learned how to make fodder out of criticizing, demonizing and even bastardizing (see affirmative action) any individual, public policy or stance with which they disagreed. It was all in the name of getting out the truth, they declared. It was their scorched earth, take no prisoners, hurt and offend anyone approach to engaging in public discourse. By 2016, one presidential candidate was able to turn anti-political correctness into a winning campaign strategy.
Well, in case you weren’t looking, Mississippi conservatives have turned political correctness on its head, and — once again — demonstrated ultimate hypocrisy.
How else can you explain opposition to telling the truth about slavery, about lynching, about Jim Crow, about voter suppression, in short, about the study of systematic racism called Critical Race Theory. Conservatives don’t want it discussed and have gone so far as to pass state laws to make sure discussion of CRT and such related matters is suppressed.
Why? What are they afraid of? The truth? The horrible documented realities of atrocities, degradation, humiliation, marginalization, discrimination and segregation (sorry to sound like a certain reverend) that is the history of this country, this state?
When conservatives saw fit to attack their political and ideological opposites, they did so with zeal and fervor. To not point out liberals’ flaws and inconsistencies and not vehemently disagree with their policies and positions was to be irresponsible and politically correct.
Question: What is it called, then, to make it illegal to discuss the ravages of enslavement and the lasting legacies of racism and exploitation in our public schools?
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
The answer is to teach the truth. No one is banning teaching truth. But CRT is Marxism weaved into the emotional subjects of slavery, segregation and discrimination. The danger embedded in the CRT comes from the philosophy of Kant, who rejected the Age of Reason. His works helped birth the movements of Marxism and then Nazism.
In a nutshell, CRT declares if you question its philosophy then you are an oppressor. There is no room for reason and debate. You must think what we tell you to think. Period.
CRT says to fight past discrimination there must be more discrimination in the future against those who practiced discrimination. Where will that end? Does a child’s skin color prove that child is an oppressor or a victim?
When I recently had lunch with Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she told me what her uncle would have thought about CRT. She said that CRT was socially engineered by Marxists and that her uncle would not have supported it because it was put together by people who want division and do not believe in God.
Can we explore and search history to teach truth? Absolutely. But just as the absolutism of Marxist ideology led to horrific mass deaths in the 20th century, so we should beware of weaving Marxism into school curriculums.
As you demonized conservatives, let me remind you that progressive lies have consequences. Think about what America could have accomplished if Hillary Clinton’s campaign had not planted the lies about Trump being tied to Russia. Some misinformed Americans still believe those lies. Left-wing engineering with lies for raw power is on the march.
Many people who voted for the party that promised to kill our energy industry are now shocked at gas prices. America should be driving Putin to his knees copiously producing our energy. Teach the truth, even the ugliest parts, but stop the indoctrination of Marxism.