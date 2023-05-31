As I have mentioned in previous columns, I look forward to bathing-suit shopping with my daughters almost as much as major dental surgery without anesthesia. But that's exactly where I found myself recently when my youngest daughter informed me that we were a few days away from an upcoming high school end-of-year swim party, and if she didn't get a new swimsuit, she might have to wear a modified Hefty bag (which didn't sound all that bad to me).

JASE GRAVES is an award-winning humor columnist from East Texas.

