The other day, JoAnne Kent of Philips Garden Center gave a call to the Oren Dunn City Museum looking for information about the history of the garden center. It seems the Kents purchased the business from the Philips and now wanted to know some history for a website in production.
JoAnne gave us a great push in the research direction.
We searched the museum. Sure enough, on display in our pole barn are two plows from Philips Farm & Garden Center, established at 2435 W. Main Street in Tupelo. Additionally, the museum has a seed bin from the old South Spring Street store’s location.
In 1950, the Daily Journal published a feature story about J. R. Philips, the founder of the hardware and seed store. W.G. Barner wrote the story.
According to this, Philips began working at the age of 12 as a trapper and salesman. He would trap small animals — rabbit, quail and squirrels to sell. During the spring, he would walk the railroad tracks to Verona, lugging several bunches of jonquils to a lady who would send them to Chicago for sale there.
A Memphis native, Philips’ family brought him to Tupelo around 1882, when he was about 4 years old. They lived on a farm on the west side of the city limits in a house that had withstood the Battle of Tupelo/Harrisburg, but the tornado of 1936 destroyed the house.
From door-to-door selling, Philips worked as a grocery boy with Topps, located about where TKE Drug Company stood. From that, he purchased Edison phonographs from a Memphis-based mail order catalogue and sold them door-to-door in Lee County. Eventually, he added pianos and organs to the mix and sold to local churches and individuals.
But the road made Philips weary. By 1900, he rented a building on South Spring Street near what was the Reed Hotel. Eleven years later, he married Clyde Elizabeth O’Callaghan of Zion.
Two years later, he moved the business to the corner of Spring and Court streets and formed a partnership. The hardware store became known as Philips and Jackson. This partnership added automobile and bicycle tires as well as seed and a few other grocery items.
One of the highlights of the store, according to Barner’s story, rested in the back of the building. The store had a long table. Customers could come in, venture to the back table, get hoop cheese for a nickel and eat all the crackers to sate an appetite from what Barner labled, “a big tin box.”
In 1961, the hardware store expanded into the J. R. Philips Seed and Hardware Co. on West Main, about where the Starbuck’s is located now. The store offered trees, shrubs, seed, lawn equipment, bedding plants, potted plants and vegetable plants.
Boyd Yarbrough, president of the Oren Dunn City Museum advisory board, said he believes Philips had the first greenhouse in Tupelo that allowed customers to peruse the plants. He remembers doing business with J.R. Philips’ son, Joe, and, later, Joey, the grandson.
The Philips sold the business to the Kents, but JoAnne told me they decided to keep the name because people recognized the branding — an homage, if you will, to a man who lived to make the sale.