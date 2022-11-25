DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
RICK MCKEE: 2024 Leftovers
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Charles Schulz 100th tribute
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
As the father of three, I've had my share of child care experiences, incidents, accidents, catastrophes and scrapes with the law over the years. Thus, I feel it is my responsibility to share with the general population, and, in particular, younger dads, some of my house husband/father tips, nuggets of sage advice, profanity-laced anecdotes, and dire warnings in hopes everyone can learn from my wisdom and stupidity.
That said, I impart the truth as I know it:
Bath time: First of all, a dip in a pool, or a pond, does qualify as a bath. The basic idea in bathing is to get the child wet enough so that some of the dirt falls off. That's about the extent of it. Word of caution: Children can be slippery when wet.
Dressing your children: For fathers dressing children, boys are easy. You pick one of the many Georgia Bulldog outfits. Even I can figure out what matches.
For little girls, though, you actually have to color-coordinate. Why? I don't know. I think it embarrasses the mother if you don't. When our daughter was very young, I could gauge if my daughter's outfit matched by the reaction of the ladies at the day care when we walked in the door. If they started laughing hysterically, I knew I had committed a fashion faux pas.
Nap time: My area of expertise. Some tips: If lying down next to them and faking like you are snoring (or actually snoring) doesn't work, put them in front of the TV with either CNN or a soccer match on. A shot of Benadryl always helps as well.
A day with the kids: There are two different modes of activity when I would keep the kids on a Saturday in our house — football season mode and non-football season mode.
When it's not football season, go to a playground or ride bikes or go swimming. When it's football season, I utilized "The Octagon" when my children were younger.
To make an "Octagon" of your own, do the following: Grab every sofa cushion, pillow or small mattress in the house, arranging them in a octagonal pattern. Or circular. Or a square. Doesn't really matter. Throw one gallon of ice cream, two large plastic spoons, some dolls or action figures, and two foam baseball bats (plastic rakes will do in a pinch) into "The Octagon." Get some duct tape and oven mitts, taping oven mitts tightly around childrens' hands. Throw children over cushions into "The Octagon." Come back at halftime to check on them.
My children loved the "The Octagon." Some would contend that it was not fair to pit a 3-year-old against a 10-month-old in such an environment, but the 10-month-old actually enjoyed taking a beating. And is not scared of anything now as a high school senior. And if college doesn't work out, he'll always have a promising career as a bouncer.
What to say: Even if the kids are complete and utter angels, never let your spouse know it. When she comes home, whether it's been an hour or two days, act like the kids were horrible and the place was a madhouse while she was gone.
It will help explain why the house is in such a mess.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia (population 2,890), next to the Okefenokee Swamp.