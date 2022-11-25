In the "good ole days," men didn't participate in child care much, smoking was good for you and a whole car cost about $400.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 26
Len Robbins

LEN ROBBINS

Newsletters

LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia (population 2,890), next to the Okefenokee Swamp.