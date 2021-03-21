On St. Patrick’s Day, our newest family member had her first birthday. She celebrated by devouring a chunk of rawhide shaped into a faux “bone.”
My wife’s venerable and devoted cur is getting old. Though he still answers the call whenever a neighborhood lady dog is receiving visitors and never misses an opportunity to join a good dogfight, his body shows the wear of his years and lifestyle. I suggested that she get a puppy to bond with and train as junior companion.
Some 50 years ago, my mother had a female German Shepherd. We had a lot of dogs over the years, but Gladys was arguably the most intelligent and dedicated companion and guard for Mother. My parents talked to her in a normal conversational tone just as if to a human, and she understood and obeyed. When Dad left the place, he would say, “Gladys, you stay and take care of Mama.” She would go directly to the front porch and lie at the door. None would pass or repass without permission of the lady of the house.
My wife agreed to my suggestion, so Mother’s Day week, she and our youngest son visited a breeder in Oktibbeha County and came home with Roxy, a bundle of energy with pointed ears at 11 o’clock and 1 o’clock and pointed nose at 6 o’clock. She has sparkling brown eyes that glow with excitement when she greets you and her body vibrates in anticipation of a frolic. She has the intelligence characteristic of her breed, but clearly training her is going to require more than simple English sentences. She understands but succumbs to juvenile impertinence.
It is my duty to take her for a walk, an event anticipated and enjoyed by the both of us. During the recent wet weather, the fields were muddy, so we walked along the shoulder of the road. It reminded me of walking through Belk’s with my wife. Every few steps we stopped to investigate some interesting scent. It is said that one-third of a dog’s brain is devoted to processing olfactory information and I can believe it. That pointed nose is constantly sniffing, and she repeatedly “trips over” a scent that requires further examination. I lack the patience to await the conclusion of each inquiry and often pull her onward. If you drive down the Sparta Road and spy a German Shepherd the size of a yearling colt trailed by a leash with a man’s arm attached, do not bother trying to catch her. I do not wear rings and my cheap watch is not worth recovering. Just call my wife and tell her which direction Roxy is headed.
The roadside is not a good place for a curious dog. Despite my efforts at cleaning it, the shoulder often has objects that endanger curious pups. In addition to cans, bottles, food wrappers and scraps, I have found loaded diapers, condoms, soiled underwear, hypodermic needles, prescription medicines, and more. I love Mississippi, but by Jove we are trashy slobs.
Roxy is intently interested in people and other dogs, and she greets both in the same fashion – a detailed olfactory examination of the stranger’s pelvic region. We are working on that, but progress is uneven. She reminds me of a Mississippi elected official cozying up to President Trump.
If you are looking for a loyal friend who has a strong personality and zest for living you should consider the breed. Word to the wise however: strength, patience and a sense of humor are recommended.