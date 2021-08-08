Is religion child abuse?
Christopher Hitchens raises this question in his book, “god is Not Great.” It is very provocative to realize that he’s not talking about child torture or genital mutilation, but rather just everyday, mainstream organized religion. I have spent many hours over the past month pondering the question.
The little country church in which I was reared was nothing special – just one of hundreds of its ilk scattered across the South. My family spent a lot of time there, and I learned a lot: about literature, human nature, sorrow and loss, and the ephemeral quality of human happiness. Was I subjected to abuse? The idea seemed preposterous on its face, but serious questions deserve serious consideration, so I racked the recesses of memory.
First and foremost, there were the ladies, certainly the sine qua non of any religion. Ours were dedicated, generous and kind. They gave generously of themselves to encourage, teach, entertain and instruct us in the finer points of our faith. They made us into reasonably well-behaved and mostly kind hearted youngsters.
Our denomination was a patriarchal one, however, and lacking such amenities as nursery facilities, we were introduced to the grim side of church at a young age. If you have never endured a 40-minute sermon while squirming on uncomfortable pews fashioned with the crudest of tools from 1x4 pine lumber, your concept of eternity may be underdeveloped.
The ameliorating quality of change of position was severely limited by the fact that squirming kids have the potential to annoy adults who presumably were trying to follow the intricacies of a theological discourse being delivered by a severe, red-faced and apparently perpetually annoyed preacher. It was said that our holiness neighbors enjoyed shouting in church. Baptists apparently preferred to be shouted at.
In any event, order was maintained in the pews by scowling mothers and dads who seemed to prefer taking a kid outside and dusting his britches off to sitting through a complete sermon. Furthermore, the father’s reputation among his peers depended on making a right smart job of it whenever he had to take junior out.
All things considered, despite the misogyny of our denomination and the discomfort of our accommodations, we learned some important stuff: things like don’t push dad too far, and once mom gets angry enough she can whip as efficiently as the old man, and that life has a lot of hard knocks in store for us, and that it’s all our own darned fault, and whatever happened to us was deserved, and that it could have been a whole lot worse, and should have been, for that matter.
Furthermore, we learned about current events: that the mess in Washington was due to the per capita alcohol consumption of that town, that the mess in our schools was due to godless music and immodest dress by young girls, that Ed Sullivan was doing the devil’s work by encouraging people to skip church on Sunday evenings, that “true God-called ministers” could not lead social protests because “God is not the author of confusion,” and that the victims of the Kent State shootings had it coming because they should have not been out there, and that if you wanted your kids to grow up in the faith you should send them to a good Christian college where they would be protected from evolutionary biology, the new physics and higher education while ladies would not be allowed to wear pants on campus.
Were we abused? Well, “abused” is a strong word. Let’s just agree that mine was not a child friendly environment.