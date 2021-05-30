“This my own, my native land.” – Walter Scott
An advantage of retirement and my current role of companion to my elderly (but quite lucid and loquacious) dad is that I have time to reflect on my life, passions and memories – especially while walking or riding around this community, which has been home to my extended family for five generations before me and two following.
Though the roads, buildings and settlements have changed, I still think of farms, schools and churches as they were in the memories of my parents. I point out the locations of Pearsall School, Old Congress, King’s Hill, Kilgore Plantation, Old Montpelier, Irish Colony, et al that pepper my dad’s recollections, but these stories and myths are my cultural heritage and helped shape the man I am. Every mile, and almost every step, stirs recollections of men and women that I knew, loved, admired, feared or despised from my youth. These range from the heroic or tragic to mundane or sentimental, but they shape who I am and my outlook on life.
I have spent a few summers in school in various places. One question that I still think rude and impertinent was asked of me many times: “Why would anyone want to live in your state?”
My impulse was to respond, “Because people there have more class than to ask such a question.”
Mother would have been shamed by such a pointed reply, so I usually tried to pass it off with, “I was born there, and I love it in spite of all.”
In retrospect, I probably love it because of all – like I love family.
At a small religiously affiliated college one summer, a half dozen workshop participants met for an hour each evening in the dorm lobby to play board games and visit. To use the current buzz phrase, we were “a diverse group”: A blue haired but feisty veteran of 40 years in the classroom, a middle-aged school principal, a couple of us know-it-alls and two young sweethearts.
The latter were children of Christian missionaries who had been reared abroad. After hearing them tell of the places they had lived and gone to school – ranging from the jungles of Brazil to the Far East – I had to ask, “Where do you think of as home?”
After a short pause, the young lady replied, “I don’t really think of any place in that sense. The thing that Paul (the boyfriend) and I have in common is that the only people we feel a sense of community with are people like us who have no home in the sense you are using it.”
At the end of summer, I returned to Sparta. After catching up with work and homelife, I drove down to one of my favorite retreats deep in the unpopulated Kilgore Hills to sit in the shade, sweat and listen to the late summer insect song. I imagined my dad and his dog squirrel hunting in the rugged hollows and recollected his stories of the people he knew as a boy, where the farms were located, who of their descendants still live in the surrounding area, etc. I thought of what the young lady said about not belonging, and I was filled with a sense of being home.
I realized that this little “postage stamp” was mine. Its people – living or dead, were my people. Many of them were blood kin, but others were bound by an even stronger tie: that of a shared heritage, a living extracted from the soil by unrelenting toil and after having known, loved, hated and quarreled had come to accept each other as we were.
“I am home,” I thought – and felt a pang of sadness for what my two young friends were missing. They are looking for a home in heaven, but I am home. Heaven is an untestable conjecture, while Sparta is a gritty and treasured reality.