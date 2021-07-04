It was a Sunday morning in the summer of 1983. I was taking a break from my studies with a stroll through an Upper West Side neighborhood adjacent to my university campus. A green mini-park drew me with its welcoming shade, and I found myself contemplating a memorial statue of Samuel J. Tilden, assemblyman, governor of New York and unsuccessful Democratic candidate for president in 1876.
“Well, how about that?” I thought. “NYC erects monuments to losers.” (It had been a tough week, and I was homesick.)
Reading old journal entries and pondering recent events have caused me to revise my snap judgment of SJT as a “loser.” A brief review of the election of 1876 may be helpful.
Wars usually spawn corruption, and the “War Between the States” was no exception. Mobilization and procurement of massive amounts of materials with few controls on expenditure of public funds created lucrative opportunities for profiteers. Many of the famous fortunes of the late 19th century were grown from the seeds of graft.
It is unlikely that any individual could have curbed the orgy of corruption after the war, but the hapless Johnson was ignored by everyone. Grant, despite his personal integrity, was a babe in the political woods for eight years. By 1876, the public was so sick of blatant corruption that it became the chief issue in the campaign. Both parties nominated reform candidates: Republican R.B. Hayes of Ohio and Democrat S.J. Tilden of New York.
Space does not permit a thorough analysis of the situation, but the GOP’s usual tactic of “waving the bloody shirt” (i.e. blaming the Democrats for the war) failed. A tide of immigration had filled northern and midwestern cities with people who had not been here during the war and brought their own concerns. Europe had exploded in revolution in 1848, and reaction had been harsh. Anarchists, socialists, communists and others were among the discontented miners, railroad workers, ghetto dwellers, etc. who huddled in crowded cities festering in poverty.
The federal government had occupied the defeated states since 1865, but the public had lost interest in the plight of former slaves. Genocide or forced assimilation of the Amerinds, spanning the continent with railroads, extermination of bison and cultivation or grazing of the Great Plains to feed growing cities – these occupied the dreams of most politicians. The Democrats wanted to let the South deal with its problems.
For the first time since before the war, Democrats scored a popular vote victory in 1876. In fact, Tilden had a clear majority. The electoral vote was close. Tilden had 184 to Hayes’ 165. Three Southern States submitted two sets of returns, and a Tilden elector in Oregon resigned before the electors cast their votes. The Republican governor appointed a Republican elector replacement.
Congress appointed a commission to determine which returns to accept. There were eight Republicans and seven Democrats on it. Not surprisingly, the vote was 8-7 to award all disputed votes to Hayes, making Tilden the second candidate since 1824 to lose the race despite winning the popular vote. Grover Cleveland, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton would suffer a similar fate.
Reaction was furious among Democrats. Grant summoned troops to defend Washington while Tilden appointed a military advisor. Some Democrats wanted to stage massive demonstrations, but Tilden discouraged it. It appears Democratic zeal abated when the Republicans agreed to support the Democratic desire to remove all federal troops from the Southern states. In effect, the federal government abandoned Southern Blacks to the tender mercies of the KKK, Jim Crow and Democratic state governments that were elected via all-white primaries.
In the end, Tilden called for calm and rejected any call for mass demonstrations. Instead, he announced his retirement from public life and took an extended vacation in Europe to defuse the situation. The expected “Second Civil War” never materialized.
Losing an election does not make one a loser. Losing one’s dignity is another matter.