Dear Mr. President:
It has been about four years since I offered advice to your predecessor in this space (listen more & talk less … he didn’t take it). I had high hopes that under your leadership we might climb out of the quagmire of partisanship, bellicose demagoguery and race-baiting that has been the norm since 2016.
Unfortunately, your wagon has slid into the well-worn ruts left by the previous administration. To wit: you are indulging in unwise, untruthful, and inflammatory rhetoric.
I will hasten to add that you are not in imminent danger of descending into the same level of intemperate invective and complete disregard for basic honesty as the previous administration, but – with all due respect – you are treading on a slippery slope.
I understand that politicians routinely play to their gallery, but when you engage in hyperbole you are inciting the ill-informed to misbehave. It’s not their fault. If the previous executive could ascend to the highest office in the land without basic knowledge of our constitutional system and time-honored principles of government by rule of law, we certainly can be sympathetic to the ill-informed citizen. Nevertheless, sir, your job is to inspire the citizenry and elevate the level of discourse rather than nurture our worse instincts with poorly chosen metaphors and hyperbole.
I will cut to the chase here, sir, and put this in the language of the barbershop and pool room. Your statement that Georgia’s revision of its election law amounts to “Jim Crow on steroids” is an insult to all who lived under Jim Crow, to those who dedicated their lives to fighting for its overthrow and to those of us who have invested so many of our waking hours to learning our history.
During the famous Bentsen-Quayle debate in 1988, Sen. Dan Quayle made the unfortunate choice of comparing his level of experience to that of John F. Kennedy. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen delivered his withering riposte: “I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.”
In like manner, I knew Jim Crow. I lived in a Jim Crow society. Jim Crow was an abomination. Mr. President, the Georgia suffrage requirements are nothing like Jim Crow, and your poor choice of words is an insult to the men and women who risked (and sometimes lost) their lives in a two-generation battle to abolish that despicable system.
Egregious rhetoric and exaggeration are a part of our national culture, but that kind of mangling of metaphors is best left to the likes of Maxine Waters and the “Very Stable Genius.” Restore the presidential podium to the dignity of Lincoln, FDR and Eisenhower. If we had wanted that kind of buncombe to continue, we would have reelected Mr. Trump.
Furthermore, it is conventional wisdom that low voter turnout benefits the GOP. “Republicans pray for rain on Election Day,” is part of our folklore. This reflects the importance that Republicans attach to voting. They stand in line in the rain to vote, while too many of our voters say, “Screw that. Let’s go get a beer.”
The GOP would like to impose voting restrictions worthy of a Ph.D. program while Dems prefer a “vote early and often” strategy. We would be better served by fostering secure and trustworthy election practices and an informed electorate than by impugning the motives of our political opponents with intellectually lazy, factually inaccurate and inflammatory language.
Your predecessor set the bar rather low for you, Mr. President. We expect better.