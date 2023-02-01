Mississippians are blessed with great hunting, an abundance of productive farmland, vibrant forests and pristine bodies of water for fishing and boating. And while I understand not all are outdoor enthusiasts, our natural resources provide a tremendous benefit to our state’s economy, quality of life and a means to improve human health. The quality of our air, drinking water and foods we eat, along with the enjoyment provided by nature directly affect our welfare, and all are affected by conservation.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for January 2023

1 of 30
michael watson

Newsletters

MICHAEL WATSON is Secretary of State of Mississippi.

Recommended for you