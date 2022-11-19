The federal government wants you to think it is, because there are those who think “more spending” and “more government” are the solution to every problem.
But the people of Mississippi pay the price for that “free” spending every day, in actual taxes and in the hidden tax of inflation.
Speaker Philip Gunn has stood tall for the taxpayers and for common sense in Mississippi, even in the face of the federal government trying to roll over him, and the media taking cheap shots at him for sticking to his principles.
But Speaker Gunn’s principles of limited government, responsible spending, and conservative values are shared by the people who elected him. Also, Speaker Gunn isn’t standing alone. Strong leadership from Gov. Tate Reeves and others has been central to Mississippi’s resistance to Washington’s constant bullying.
The heart of this ongoing struggle is Medicaid, the program that provides health coverage for the truly needy. The federal government is trying to bully all 50 states into expanding Medicaid coverage to able-bodied adults, an option first offered through ObamaCare.
Speaker Gunn’s courage is especially impressive when you realize the majority of states caved to the pressure, taking the short-term bribe of a few extra federal dollars now, even though it leads to big costs for states down the road. We can see what’s happened in the states that caved, and it isn’t pretty.
In states that took the bait and expanded Medicaid, actual enrollment has turned out to be 160% more than what was expected — and taxpayers are stuck with the bill.
For a real-world example, we only have to look next door to Arkansas. Back in 2013, Arkansas accepted the Medicaid ObamaCare expansion. The result? Soaring costs and busted budgets. The initial projections claimed expanding Medicaid in Arkansas would come with a price tag of $1.8 billion. But in less than three years, actual costs grew to nearly $3.5 billion — nearly double what “experts” expected expansion to cost.
The true cost to Mississippi will be more than just dollars and cents. Government handouts trap people in a cycle of dependency, making it more difficult for able-bodied adults to earn a living for themselves and their families.
You have to ask: Is that extra taxpayer spending truly necessary, with taxpayer budgets already stretched thin? Mississippi Medicaid already provides coverage for the truly needy—seniors, individuals with disabilities, low-income kids, and pregnant women. All told, nearly one in three Mississippians (867,000) are already enrolled in Medicaid.
Mississippi already goes above and beyond federal minimums. Coverage is offered to those with incomes up to (approximately) 200% of the federal poverty level. That adds up to a state Medicaid budget of more than $5.1 billion — far more than Mississippi spends on education — and more than double what it spent on Medicaid as recently as a few decades ago.
But still, big government and the media want more, no matter the cost. If Mississippi were to expand Medicaid, nearly 450,000 able-bodied adults — those that can, and should, be working — would be added to welfare in our state. Even worse, taxpayers will be left footing the bill, as expansion comes with a whopping $35 billion price tag over the next decade — with state taxpayers shelling out hundreds of millions each year.
And spreading those limited resources thin means that there’s less time, money and assistance available for the truly needy.
Speaker Gunn and Gov. Reeves don’t trust the federal government when it comes to ObamaCare expansion, and for good reason.
When Congress was spending trillions to (supposedly) help states weather the pandemic, part of the package was an additional federal bump in Medicaid spending to ease the burden on states. But buried in the fine print were handcuffs that would cost states far more than the increased funding could cover. In exchange for more Medicaid dollars, states unknowingly had to surrender portions of their Medicaid programs — namely, the ability to strengthen program integrity and remove enrollees, even if they are ineligible.
The fact that so much of this is happening behind the scenes is why Speaker Gunn and Gov. Reeves deserve our appreciation — and public thanks — for standing tall in this ongoing battle. These difficult choices are going to pay off for Mississippi in the long run, and they’re paying off today for family budgets already struggling with inflation.
That’s what strong leadership is: responding to the real concerns of the people who elected them and delivering on the principles they were elected to uphold. The results, in dollars and cents, prove that courage pays off.
JONATHAN BAIN is a research fellow at the Foundation for Government Accountability. Contact him at jonathanbain01@gmail.com.