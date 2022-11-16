STARKVILLE — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn’s GOP Caucus announcement that he was not seeking re-election in 2023 brings to a close a tenure as the state’s first Republican leader of the House of Representatives since Reconstruction.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 17
Sid Salter

SID SALTER

Newsletters

SID SALTER is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.

Recommended for you