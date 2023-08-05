Earlier this year, the Oren Dunn City Museum hosted a trivia night to celebrate National Trivia Day. Apparently, folks had a great time and asked for more.
So, that’s what we’ve decided. We’re hosting a trivia night at the request of the people who enjoy such adventures from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
Now, last time in January, we had a series of questions that lasted more than two hours. The first group, or hour, centered on questions asked of students in quiz bowl contests. Granted, a good many of our contestants had graduated several (I’m being generous here) years ago and likely have forgotten as much as they learned.
The second session featured Tupelo and Lee County trivia. Seemingly, this category proved a little easier than the first.
But one contestant said she was more of an ‘80s and ‘90s person, and she thought more recent history would be fun as far as the trivia questions go.
Since we at the Oren Dunn City Museum try to be accommodating to everyone, we’ve taken her suggestion to heart. Operations Manager Carlos Diaz immediately set to work culling some questions about movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s.
The event’s first hour will focus on some deep-cut questions about beloved movies from the 1980s. They will range from the easy, like “what was Indiana Jones’ first name?” to tricky, such as “What is Dana's surname in ‘Ghostbusters’?”
The second hour will focus on ‘90s movies. Again, the questions will range from the easy: “What ’90s movie popularized the term, ‘Hasta la vista, baby’?” to the hard: “What ’90s film had the most expensive music rights?”
Oh, and speaking of music, Carlos has planned a special five-minute session in each hour to feature movie music. You, the player, will name that tune or something about a movie song by listening to the tune.
No, you won’t be able to check your phones or other devices during the event. No cheating.
Our advice: Study. Read. Listen. Watch. But most of all, please get ready to have some fun and laughs.
Because this event occurs during the dinner hour, the Oren Dunn Museum Association has graciously agreed to furnish light supper fare for those participating in the event. We want your bellies full and your minds sharp.
Now, you’re going to ask what movies have to do with Tupelo. Well, the 1980s saw the release of a high-grossing movie filmed right here in the All-America City. It has something to do with our most famous native son, Elvis Presley.
“This is Elvis,” released in April 1981, also had filming segments from Graceland, various places in Memphis, and Portland, Maine. A bit of trivia from the movie: The scene in which Johnny Harra plays Elvis driving through the gates of Graceland and moving slowly to wave to the fans was also used in Austin Butler’s 2022 film “Elvis.”
Trivia Night is one of many events planned for this month.
We also have Juanita Floyd coming to talk about her book, “Summer of 1969: The Story of Cozett Juanita Gambrel,” at our History Book Club on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. It’s a brown bag lunch, so bring something to eat.
Oren Dunn City Museum will provide sodas, diet sodas and water for our guests.
We look forward to seeing you in August — or anytime. We’re open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re located in Ballard Park right next to the Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.