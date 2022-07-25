The upcoming Nov. 8 general election features contested elections in all four congressional districts.
In the first district, Republican incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly will face Democratic nominee Dianne Black. In the second district, Democratic incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson will face Republican nominee Brian Flowers. In the third district, Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Guest will face Democratic nominee Shuwaski Young. In the fourth district, Republican nominee Mike Ezell will face Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree and Libertarian nominee Alden Johnson. The three incumbents are expected to win handily. Ezell is favored in the fourth district.
While these races will garner most voters’ attention over the next 15 weeks, many politicians and political kingmakers already have their eyes focused on 2023 statewide elections.
Lots of speculation centers on the governor’s race. Republican adversaries think Gov. Tate Reeves may be vulnerable. A recent poll showed Reeves’ 55% favorable rating among Republicans more than 25 points lower than previous GOP governors in their third year. Some are pushing House Speaker Philip Gunn and Secretary of State Michael Watson to run. Others are scouring the state for an accomplished business or civic leader to get in the race.
The latest scuttlebutt says Gunn will run for governor or nothing (his favorable poll rating was just 27%), businessman and IHL Board member Tommy Duff said no, and 2019 candidate Bill Waller Jr. is not interested. On the Democratic side, speculation centers on Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. Is he ready to step out of his safe post and try to become the first Democratic governor to be elected this century? Ronnie Musgrove was the last one in 1999.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, speculation centers, as it has in recent years, around state Sen. Chris McDaniel. Did Michael Cassidy’s surprise showing in the third congressional district primary this year whet McDaniel’s appetite to take on Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann? Hosemann has won his previous elections handily, but some in the more conservative wing of the party would like to see a McDaniel-type elected. That recent poll showed Hosemann’s favorable rating among Republicans at 40%.
What will Republican incumbents Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Auditor Shad White do? Both are riding high from positive publicity — Fitch for her right to life win in the U.S. Supreme Court and White for his crackdowns on government corruption. Will either seek to move up or just be content to build war chests for future opportunities? Current betting is they will stay put. State Treasurer David McRae, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, all Republican incumbents, are expected to seek re-election.
If Watson runs for governor, though, one of the above may run for secretary of state.
Will Democrats be a factor? So long as Mississippi remains a majority Republican state, Democrats will find it hard to win. Indeed, the only potential Democratic candidate gaining any speculative attention is Presley. And few expect Democrats to show any new strength this November.
FYI: Only Reeves, Hosemann and Gunn were included in the Blueprint Polling survey.
“My soul, wait in silence for God alone, for my expectation is from him” – Psalm 62:5.
