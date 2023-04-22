As the birthplace of Southern hospitality, the originator of blues music and one of the nation’s leading producers in agriculture, Mississippi has played a pivotal role in defining America’s identity and culture. But while Mississippi has propelled our nation forward for generations with its charm, industry and traditions, it’s a state that could get left behind if not properly supported.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for April 2023

Brad Prewitt

Brad Prewitt

Newsletters

BRAD PREWITT is a Tupelo-based attorney and public policy advocate. Email him at brad@prewittgroup.com.

Recommended for you