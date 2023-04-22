As the birthplace of Southern hospitality, the originator of blues music and one of the nation’s leading producers in agriculture, Mississippi has played a pivotal role in defining America’s identity and culture. But while Mississippi has propelled our nation forward for generations with its charm, industry and traditions, it’s a state that could get left behind if not properly supported.
Many think of Florida or Louisiana as the states most affected by natural disasters, not recognizing that Mississippi faces one of the highest rate of natural disasters, as well as the highest rate of economic loss when disasters strike. Home to the deadliest flood in U.S. history, Mississippi’s climate can cause serious problems, leading to traffic accidents, disease or worse.
Moreover, the state of Southern hospitality is predominantly rural, which is fundamental to its charm and culture, but can contribute to problems in its public health system. While every state struggled with its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and emergency rooms in Mississippi’s rural counties were uniquely overwhelmed. This is in part because Mississippi’s emergency response system is understaffed, with more people in need of critical care than emergency responders could provide it. The emergency response system in Mississippi is at serious risk of collapse.
While this is an urgent public health problem, there is a solution.
The Department of Defense and Philips have teamed up to develop the Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure (RATE) algorithm. This is new technology based on artificial intelligence, producing the only large-scale empirical exploration of pre-symptomatic human infections. As part of a 10-month field study, researchers found that commercial wearable technology using the RATE algorithm could effectively detect COVID-19 up to six days before diagnostic testing, with an average of about two days.
This means RATE could potentially predict diseases such as COVID-19 days before any symptoms are felt.
The benefits of RATE go beyond detecting COVID-19, as the algorithm can quickly and precisely predict various respiratory and non-respiratory infections before they start. Such technology would provide patients the opportunity to seek treatments before symptoms arise, which would lead to healthier and longer lives while alleviating pressure on Mississippi’s hospitals and emergency responders, as individuals can isolate and seek treatments before spreading their disease.
In addition to RATE, Philips, the DoD and Texas A&M University have launched their Persistent Readiness through Early Prediction (PREP) clinical trial, which will expand our understanding of the body’s response to various infections. This information could be used to expand the RATE algorithm, allowing it to further differentiate between infections, bolstering its support for our public health system.
While the potential benefits that RATE and PREP will bring to Mississippi’s public health system are profound, these programs’ advantages are even wider-ranging. The U.S. military has already begun utilizing RATE with its deployments, providing military leaders with a greater sense of their troops' health and readiness prior to deployment. This will lead to our military being both safer and more efficient.
Here in Mississippi we are fortunate to be represented by Sen. Roger Wicker, who has had a long and distinguished career of supporting our armed services. As a veteran and former officer himself, Sen. Wicker understands the importance of prioritizing programs that can make our military safer and better prepared before deployments. This is why I am confident in Sen. Wicker’s ability to work with his colleagues on the Armed Services Committee to ensure programs like RATE and PREP are supported.
The people of Mississippi are resilient, and they’ve pushed forward through a pandemic and disasters while continuing to spread southern charm and calming tunes to each corner of the state and country. We don’t know when the next pandemic or public health emergency will be, but let’s make sure Mississippi is prepared when it arises.
