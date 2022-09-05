Good “Dads Matter” study from State Auditor Shad White emphasizing the tragic impact of fatherlessness on children, but he offered feeble solutions.
“Fatherlessness creates myriad costs, both social and economic,” the study notes. Drawing from data provided by the National Fatherhood Initiative, the Family Research Council, and others, the study cited higher school drop-out rates, unemployment rates, incarceration rates, and teen pregnancy rates for boys and girls who grow up in fatherless homes.
“Fatherlessness poses threats to both the economic and social wellbeing of Mississippi communities,” the report concluded.
White called for strengthening JROTC and mentoring programs to aide children from fatherless homes, but suggested nothing to actually reduce fatherless homes.
A significant cause of the rise of single parent families has been well documented — means-tested welfare programs. “It is no accident that the collapse of marriage in America largely began with the War on Poverty and the proliferation of means-tested welfare programs that it fostered,” stated a 2014 report from the Heritage Foundation. Means-tested welfare “penalizes low-income parents who do marry,” the report continued. “When a low-income mother and father marry, they will generally experience a sharp drop in benefits, and their joint income will fall. The anti-marriage penalty is often most severe among married couples where both parents are employed.”
So long as single-parent moms are better off under means-tested social welfare than living in low-income two parent settings, fatherless homes will persist. As will the “cruel” cycle of dependency Gov. Tate Reeves laments but does little to fix.
The fix to put fathers back into homes and break the cycle of dependency requires changing means-tested programs so that they encourage, rather than penalize, two-parent families.
One of those is Medicaid. A non-working mom with young children is covered in Mississippi. Add in a husband making minimum wage and neither parent is covered. Another is the much abused TANF program. Means limits are higher for SNAP, Section 8 housing subsidies, and other programs but still penalize two-parent families. Even federal Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Care Credit programs, which encourage and enable poor families to work, have marriage penalties.
While the state has limited control over means-testing required by federal programs, it does have three options it could pursue to reduce fatherless households.
It could expand Medicaid. Not only would this mitigate the anti-marriage barrier it would also improve healthcare and expand the economy.
It could better coordinate programs to maximize benefits for two-parent working families. The National Governors Association provided examples in its “Two-Generation” demonstration project.
It could put in place state programs. For example, in 2014 Gov. Phil Bryant proposed — and the Legislature killed — a state Earned Income Tax Credit program to reduce taxes for low-income working families.
It is one thing to point out Mississippi’s systemic problems, but quite another to go all in to fix them.
“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart” – Galatians 6:9.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.