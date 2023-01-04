STARKVILLE­­ ­­­­­– Just three months back, Mississippians celebrated Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement of a $2.5 billion aluminum mill project in the Golden Triangle that promised 1,000 jobs at an average salary of $93,000.

Sid Salter

SID SALTER

