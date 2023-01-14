It was quite a year. Some of the regressive forces undermining our democracy, polluting our planet, widening inequality and stoking hatred were pushed back. This is a worthy accomplishment and cause for celebration. It offers hope that the Trump years are behind us and the hard work of building a decent society can resume.

ROBERT REICH, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley.

