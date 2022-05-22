Decision makers are beginning to recognize the need for high quality early childhood education as evidenced by a strong funding commitment recently passed in our legislative session and signed by the governor. The increase in funding for pre-kindergarten collaboratives across the state is an accomplishment for which we should be proud. However, an increase in funding for programs for families with children younger than 4 is a need that must be addressed in addition to the pre-kindergarten funding.
Brain researchers are clear that the role of the family is critical in developing the brains of young children, beginning in infancy. Parents of all educational and income levels are often overwhelmed at the baby’s birth, regardless of how many children they may have had prior to the newest addition. My brother is a retired physician specializing in internal medicine. He and his wife have four children. When his children were young, he and his wife were very concerned that they would either “overdo or underdo” when it came to the care of their children. On the other end of the spectrum, I have worked with loving parents who did not have any role models for parents when they were young and did not know the importance of reading or playing with their baby.
Many families in Mississippi are unable to participate in the state’s Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program because of a lack of funds to support the growth of the program. As of 2020, the state funded home visitors served 676 households through 11,238 home visits. The 1,368 participants lived in 14 counties, primarily located in the Mississippi Delta.
According to the latest US Census data, approximately 182,882 children under the age of 5 reside in Mississippi. The number of households currently served by MIECHV is minuscule when looking at the state as a whole. The voluntary program funded through federal funds is an evidence-based home visiting model that is designed to serve populations in at-risk communities. The program specifically seeks to serve pregnant women and families with children from birth through kindergarten entry who live in communities at risk for poor maternal and child health outcomes. Bringing resources into the home and helping parents support the healthy development of their child is the primary focus.
In FY 2021, Mississippi received $3,009,444 in funding from the federal government to support the program. Mississippi partially funds the First Step program for families of eligible children who meet developmental delay criteria. The required budget for First Steps for FY2021 was $4,226,412. To complement federal funds, the state allocated 23.2% of the total funding for the program or $1,277,875. Totaled together, the funds equal $7,235,856.
In Tennessee, state and federal funding results in a variety of programs that provide services to a broader population than those in Mississippi. In Tennessee, funding for state FY2020 includes state programs (Healthy Start, Nurse Home Visitor, and the Child Health and Development) and federally funded MIECHV. MIECHV-funded direct service contracts total $9,846,841.00 for the federal fiscal year period of Oct. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2020. The total funding amount (both recurring state and federal funds) is $14,371,441.00. An example of an average per child expenditure in Tennessee is $5,113.53 for the Healthy Start Program. The funds are listed as state recurring funds.
Voluntary programs such as the ones listed yield results. The MIECHV Program in Mississippi reports in FY2020, 99% of children enrolled had a timely screen for developmental delays, and 98% of children enrolled in the program had a family member who read, told stories, and/or sang with them on a daily basis.
With the current surplus of funds, now is the time to invest in all families in the state. The governor recently commented he wants more intentional efforts directed to support mothers and babies. Additional funding for programs like those described is one of the best forms of doing that as well as strengthening future families in the process.