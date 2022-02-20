As state lawmakers consider a pair of teacher pay proposals, Mississippi teachers might be considering their exit.
Late last year, in an effort to better understand Mississippi’s critical teacher shortage, Mississippi First partnered with the Survey Research Lab (SRL) at Mississippi State University and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to survey 6,496 public school teachers — 1 in 6 statewide — about their pathways into the profession, financial well-being, career plans, and policy preferences. In Voices of the Shortage — the first of a series of deep dives into this data — co-author Rachel Canter and I investigate the most urgent initial finding: over half of surveyed Mississippi public school teachers (53.6%) report being “somewhat” or “very likely” to exit Mississippi classrooms within the next year.
The state’s lowest-in-the-nation average teacher pay appears to be a clear culprit as 91.4% of teachers surveyed indicate that compensation has “some” or “a great deal” of an impact on their career plans — far more than any other factor. But a closer look at the data reveals that teachers are not preparing to leave Mississippi classrooms simply because their salaries fall last on a list of nationwide rankings.
Consider the realities of lowest-in-the-nation pay on an individual level: more than 1 in 4 teachers report being food insecure, housing insecure, and/or unable to afford reliable transportation. Almost half cannot afford safe and reliable child care, or deductibles and healthcare costs not covered by insurance. One in 7 would not be able to afford an emergency expense of $400. As a result, 36.2% of surveyed teachers work second jobs outside of education, 27.6% take on additional responsibilities within their school district, and just under 5% rely on food stamps.
Dividing our sample into “likely leavers” (those who are “somewhat” or “very likely” to leave their Mississippi classroom within the next year) and “non leavers” (those who are “not likely at all” or “not very likely” to leave) cements the connection between standard of living and career plans. Across all nine measures of financial well-being — the ability to afford basic necessities like food and housing, having a second job, etc. — those who are struggling financially are much more likely to be considering leaving the classroom within the next year. Is it any wonder that compensation is far more likely to matter “a great deal” to this group?
Put simply, far too many teachers are forced to endure a low standard of living as a prerequisite to a career in education. They are looking for a way out, and we can hardly blame them.
Thankfully, lawmakers appear poised to respond to this crisis by passing a pay raise for teachers before the end of the legislative session. As they hash out final details and dollar figures, legislators should listen to what teachers actually want in a pay plan. More than 88% of teachers rate at least a $3,000 across-the-board raise (the maximum option we provided) as the most impactful solution when presented with a list of nine actions the legislature could take to address the critical teacher shortage. The least impactful option out of nine, according to teachers? Another $1,000 raise.
The lesson is clear: the status quo of sporadic and piecemeal investments in Mississippi teachers leaves them to endure an unacceptably low standard of living, forcing them out of Mississippi classrooms. Without our state’s great teachers, Mississippi children will be deprived of the world-class educational system we are all striving to give them. Lawmakers must provide teachers with a meaningful raise to change this reality. In doing so, we can send a message about our state’s priorities, attract aspiring educators from in-state and across the nation, and enable current Mississippi teachers to stay exactly where they are.