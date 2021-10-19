The column on Medicaid expansion by state Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, left a lot of questions unanswered, with the primary question being whether Medicaid expansion is the best way to get the “world class healthcare” we all want for Mississippi.
The answer is “no.” Medicaid is a broken and expensive program. Expanding something that is broken and expensive is bad for rural hospitals, bad for local businesses and a bad deal for our state.
McMahan begins by asserting that “Medicaid is not a government welfare program.” McMahan doesn’t want to be caught advocating for welfare expansion, so he tries to shift the debate toward talking about Medicaid as a “government insurance program.”
The primary function of Medicaid is to provide health insurance to low-income mothers and children. In that respect, it is both an insurance program and a welfare program. It certainly is just as much a welfare program as food stamps. Both are paid for by taxpayers. Both are intended to be for low-income families. Both are full of fraud.
Basically, McMahan gives two reasons why we should expand Medicaid. First, he claims that people are unable to afford private insurance. Obamacare, of course, was supposed to fix that. Now that it hasn’t, we are being told to expand Obamacare via Medicaid expansion. To put a finer point on it, McMahan’s sympathies lie with “some of the largest corporations in the state” that are advocating for expansion. I believe these corporations should pay for private health insurance for their own employees (or pay their employees enough so they can purchase their own insurance) instead of shifting the cost to Mississippi and federal taxpayers.
Second, McMahan mentions people with pre-existing conditions, unaware that federal law, with few exceptions, requires insurance plans to cover pre-existing conditions.
A third point McMahan should consider is that more than 110,000 Mississippians who would qualify for Medicaid expansion already have access to “free,” private coverage on the Obamacare exchange. This coverage comes at no charge to the state of Mississippi, albeit it’s costing federal taxpayers a lot. If we were to expand, people on the federal exchange would be shifted to the state Medicaid program, meaning they’d have worse coverage at a higher cost to Mississippi taxpayers.
Worst of all, Medicaid makes it far too easy for able-bodied adults to be trapped in dependency or to avoid work — all while the truly needy wait in line for these resources. Medicaid expansion doesn’t deliver additional help to children, pregnant women or the elderly. They’re already part of the program. No, it’s specifically to add able-bodied, working-age adults to the welfare rolls.
According to the Foundation for Government Accountability, more than half of able-bodied expansion enrollees are not working at all. Mississippi already has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country. Expanding a program that encourages people not to work is not what our state needs, especially now when businesses are desperate for employees.
According to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, about 800,000 people are currently enrolled in Medicaid/CHIP. This translates into 27% of our population. Medicaid already accounts for 25% of the state budget. If we expand, at least 358,000 able-bodied adults would be added to the program. That would result in less money for education, roads, law enforcement and other priorities. It would also mean less money for the truly needy. McMahan claims that one in two Mississippians could be covered by Medicaid over the next 10 years, but that’s no reason to brag — why would a “conservative” want to prioritize adding more people to welfare?
The biggest question McMahan leaves unanswered is whether or not he supports Obamacare in our state. He claims he “is not taking a position on Medicaid expansion at this time.” But the evidence is already loud and clear. Medicaid expansion is too expensive, it shifts folks from private insurance to government plans and it disincentives able-bodied adults from working. Since Sen. McMahan won’t take a position, I will. It’s a bad idea.