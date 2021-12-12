"A wise man changes his mind, a fool never will." – Icelandic Proverb
With all the preparation and excitement surrounding Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, it is understandable that the end of the year often does not get its just due.
Oh, yes, we watch football, drink adult beverages and “ring” in the new year, but is the countdown of the last seconds of the “old” year we cheer the only event in which we intentionally measure time?
If a family member is expecting a baby or a big wedding is on the horizon, we might reference days and weeks more often than when the only record of time we mention is a birthday or anniversary.
The calendar, invented to measure time, helps us to keep record of what happens over a period of time in our life, measured in days, weeks, months and years.
The Gregorian calendar, the calendar system we use today, was first introduced in 1582. In recalculating the passage of time, a number of days had to be skipped to make up for the inaccuracies of its predecessor, the Julian calendar.
The days of the week came from the Mesopotamian Empire and are related to celestial bodies. Our days are measured from midnight to midnight. As you know, weeks are seven days in length, beginning with Sunday. The names of the days came from the planets of Hellenistic astrology, and there are 365 days in a year.
During the last week of December, I find myself reflecting on the year’s events. Sometimes the months run together, and events get jumbled. Sometimes I remember what was said at an event or what I read in social media or even in a book! My reflections are not so much an accounting of the year, but a way to file the memories, good and bad, of the last almost 365 days.
After the reflection comes the accounting, which could lead to resolutions, if I was so inclined.
Over the past two years, the passage of time has taken on new meaning and become a curse for many of us who long for the way it “used to be”. Self and sometimes forced quarantining has led to a new respect for how much can be done in an 8-hour day if we so choose. It will be interesting to see 10 years from now how many ideas hatched during this time of solitude have come to fruition and if we are the better or worse because of it.
While the past few years have resulted in a major disruption to life as we knew it, time still passed, and for some seemed to fly by, and for others moved at a snail’s pace.
The question to consider is have we fundamentally changed in any regard as a result of being forced to really live with ourselves?
Some of the distractions we used to avoid were off limits until recently. For a period of time bars closed, movie houses stopped operating, church services went virtual and even restaurants had limited service. We were stuck with ourselves and are just now able to assess if we enjoyed our own company.
The social media persona we sometimes put forth may not always be the real us. As we reflect five years from now, I wonder how many opinionated statements we would give big bucks to recant.
It could always be said, “COVID made me say it,” to explain away the unfounded and often mean-spirited remarks. Or we can stand by our comments, taking great pride in that we have not grown one inch in our approach to life or learned one lesson over the past several years.
A very wise Cherokee proverb — "Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today" — are words I am going to take to heart so the new year will be exactly that, a new one.