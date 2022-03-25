We always talk about the tornado of 1936 with a fair amount of reverence. It nearly wiped out a large portion of the city and left many dead and wounded in its wake.
Last week, this column revealed some of the personal remembrances of Nell Reed, who was chair of the local American Red Cross chapter here in Tupelo.
But we, here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, dug deeper into reports of tornadoes in Tupelo through history and found some interesting stories. The tornado of 1936 was not the first catastrophic storm to rumble through Tupelo in terms of property loss and damage.
An article in the April 4, 1902, Daily Journal reveals a tornado struck at 2:40 p.m. that Friday afternoon. The uncredited reporter wrote that, “… the most destructive storm that ever visited Tupelo and vicinity passed over and left destruction in its wake.”
The funnel blew down trees and damaged houses. The story said a community just north of Tupelo, known as “the hill,” consisting primarily of Black residents, suffered a good deal of damage. Again, the reporter wrote, “Within five minutes nearly the entire hill, with its cabins and beautiful trees, was in ruins and inhabitants were groping among the debris to find other members of their families with whom but a few minutes before they had been quietly seated around their hearths.”
About 12 people suffered varying injuries, including broken bones.
Mayor W. D. Anderson called a meeting for Saturday morning at the Lee County Courthouse to raise money to help with relief. L. R. Cate suggested people pledge money via a list. That morning the group raised $1500 and later added $700 to the total.
Some of the recognizable names and donations included J. Q. Robins, $55; Bank of Tupelo, $100; Tupelo Oil Mill, $70; J. H. Stain, $35; Sheriff G. W. Long, $40; J. J. Rogers, $70; Shelby Topp, $40; and Hinds Bros. & Co., $40.
City officials used the money to rebuild all the houses destroyed by the storm. Officials ensured the public knew that the money donated was not a loan to individuals.
Ironically, three years prior to the famous tornado that hit Tupelo, a twister ripped through town, in April and on a Friday morning. A reporter wrote that the storm “cut a jagged path of destruction through a crescent shaped (sic) section to the east and south of the city, and hurtled in unabated intensity into the northeast.”
Nobody suffered serious injuries and nobody died as a result of the tornado, although two dozen house were damaged. Reports of businesses reporting weather-related destruction, including Tupelo Garment Co., Three Thirty-Three Service Station, Tupelo Steam Laundry, Tupelo Fairgrounds, the (old) Federal Compress Warehouse, the Clark Building occupied by J. T. Fagarson Co. and Morrison-Rinehart Storage Warehouse.
The tornado originated southwest of Tupelo and hit the southern portion of the city. “It scattered doors, roofs, steps and porch furniture, as well as fences, over the entire area south of the Frisco tracks.”
The article stated: “The cyclone was described as a black, funnel shaped (sic), spiral mass, shot through with flashing lightning, accompanied by the heaviest of downpours, and whirling and bouncing like a mad dervish in its raid, making a low moaning sound that struck fear to the hearts of all who heard it.”
R. C. Strain told a reporter he was leaving the seed house at Tupelo Oil and Ice, located in south Tupelo, as the twister’s tail dipped and popped up over his head, jerking off his hat and sending it spinning.
The general direction of the tornado had it straight in a line for Hotel Tupelo, but it changed direction and landed on the Morrison-Rinehart building along the Mobile and Ohio Railroad. The storm took out a portion of the building’s brick wall and picked up 50 feet of tin roof to deposit the metal in a nearby tree.
Just before making an exit, the storm dipped into Shake Rag and damaged close to a dozen homes.